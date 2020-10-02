Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Left Fox News After Assistant Accused Her of Sexual Harassment: Report

In a statement, the current adviser to Trump's re-election campaign said she has "never engaged in any workplace misconduct of any kind"

Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly left her Fox News position two years ago after her assistant at the time accused her of sexual harassment, a new exposé claims.

On Thursday, the New Yorker published a report examining why Guilfoyle, 51, left her job as a personality on Fox News' The Five back in July 2018.

Guilfoyle — who is now a Trump re-election campaign adviser dating the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. — previously stated she voluntarily departed the TV hosting gig, though a 2018 Huffington Post report claimed a behind-the-scenes workplace misconduct allegation led to her exit. An attorney for Guilfoyle denied the claims at the time.

According to the New Yorker, Fox News allegedly paid the female assistant — who accused Guilfoyle of showing her graphic photographs of men, among other allegations — up to $4 million to prevent legal action.

Reps for Guilfoyle and Fox News declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

In a statement to the New Yorker, Guilfoyle said: "In my 30-year career working for the SF District Attorney's Office, the LA District Attorney's Office, in media and in politics, I have never engaged in any workplace misconduct of any kind. During my career, I have served as a mentor to countless women, with many of whom I remain exceptionally close to this day."

The New Yorker retained anonymity for the accuser while reporting on the alleged draft complaint, which the magazine reports never made it to court and is muffled by an NDA.

"I wish you well. But I have nothing to say," the former assistant reportedly told the outlet when reached for comment.

Among the reported accusations, the young assistant — who was hired to work with Guilfoyle and Eric Bolling in 2015 — alleged that Guilfoyle would have her work and sleep over at her New York City apartment while Guilfoyle would be undressed. Guilfoyle also allegedly showed photos of genitalia belonging to some men she had slept with, according to the New Yorker.

Image zoom Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Per the magazine, the accuser also alleges that Guilfoyle "spoke incessantly and luridly about her sex life, and on one occasion demanded a massage of her bare thighs," "told her to submit to a Fox employee's demands for sexual favors," and "encouraged her to sleep with wealthy and powerful men."

According to the New Yorker, when an investigation was launched into the alleged accusations, the accuser said she declined Guilfoyle's attempt to pay her to keep quiet.

In a brief statement at the time of her exit in 2018, the network said simply said, "Fox News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle."

A source close to Guilfoyle told PEOPLE at the time that her parting of ways with Fox News was mutual and amicable.