Kim Zolciak-Biermann had a very honest answer for a fan who asked why “her face looks so different.”

“Not sure! I’m making weird faces and I’m 10lbs heavier,” Zolciak-Biermann, 40, responded to the fan in the comment section of her Instagram post shared Monday, which shows her posing alongside a white Rolls Royce in a skintight black lace dress.

Her husband Kroy Biermann, 33, could also be seen on the other side of the car.

“MomAndDad ❤️ we pride ourselves on that,” Zolciak-Biermann captioned the shot.

Over the years, Zolciak-Biermann has made headlines for her changing appearance.

However, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has never shied away from the topic of plastic surgery.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram

In 2016, Zolciak-Biermann told E! News, “I’m open about it. I don’t care. You only go around one time, and I especially understand that.”

“I had a boob job and I’ve had a hernia fixed,” Zolciak-Biermann told the outlet. “I had a pretty big hernia from the twins, so I said just do a tummy tuck, which is kinda the same thing, just make the skin really tight. But that doesn’t change my size. I’m the same size I was the day I walked into surgery, I’m just a little bit tighter looking.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Curtis Means/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

A few months ago, Zolciak-Biermann revealed she’s planning to get smaller breast implants.

“I obviously have implants. I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn’t look that big on my body because of just the way I’m built,” the reality star shared during her House of Kim podcast.

RELATED: Birthday Girl Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Changing Looks Through the Years

“But, I’m thinking about actually getting boobs reduced.”

“I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago — he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that, you might as well! And I said, ‘You know, I feel like I should get my boobs reduced. They’re heavy, my posture’s terrible, I’m getting older.'”