Kim Zolciak-Biermann Thanks Her Staff on Mother's Day: 'It Takes a Village'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is grateful for all the help she gets.

On Sunday, the Don’t Be Tardy star dedicated a heartfelt post to the “village” it takes to raise a family alongside a photo of her and her hubby Kroy Biermann and their six kids: Brielle, 21, Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all!” she gushed. “It takes a village! I feel so much gratitude in my heart for my husband who always steps up when I can’t, my children’s nanny, my children’s teachers, my chef, my hairdresser, my older daughters, my friends and all and everyone that have instilled, taught, been there and encourage my children.”

“I couldn’t and wouldn’t be here today if I didn’t have you all,” she continued. “I’m extremely proud of my children, what they stand for and who they are but I didn’t get here alone. I love you all and thank you for always going the extra mile for me and my children!”

The Bravo star also shared a post revealing the special way her family surprised her: with a massive heart-shaped floral arrangement!

“My amazing hubby and incredible kids brought me to tears today!” she wrote. “We walked In the door from baseball this morning and this was sitting in my foyer!! I am so blessed and grateful and I often dreamed of having what I have today. My relationship with my hubby/Kids is my top priority and Always has been … and always will be. I love you … Thank you for always making me feel like a Queen (This is over 5 ft. tall).”

While appearing on Steve Harvey‘s talk show earlier this year, Zolciak-Biermann, 39, admitted that while she has her hands full at home, she’s still got babies on the brain.

Though Biermann, 32, got a vasectomy after the twins were born, he admitted that his wife wants him to get the procedure reversed. But when it comes to expanding their family, the professional linebacker wants to take it slow.

“We kind of just went for it — we had good careers and the space and everything, and we wanted kids, so we just went for it,” he said. “Right now, we’ve got a lot of irons in the fire, so … you know, maybe we should plan a little better.”

“I’m about to be 40!” she fired back. “How much planning does he want to do? I went back to work seven days after I had KJ, a couple of weeks after I had Kash, and shortly after I had the twins. I didn’t really have a break. So I dream of having a baby, and just six weeks off, and living in that fantasy world.”

But according to her husband, she’s not cut out for that lifestyle.

“What I told her is that’s not her anyways,” he said. “She has this vision of like, ‘Oh, I’ll relax, and take bubble baths with the baby!’ And I’m like, ‘That’s not you! You’re a go-getter. You can’t do that anyways, even if you wanted to.’ She has like, [ADHD] to the extreme, so for her to chill out, that wouldn’t happen.”