Kim Zolciak-Biermann Revisits Childhood Home, Recalls Trauma of Being Bullied in School

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is revisiting her past.

On Sunday, the Don’t Be Tardy star, 41, returned to her hometown of Windsor Locks, Connecticut, and shared an Instagram photo of herself posing outside her childhood home.

“This is the house I grew up in!” she wrote. “I stopped by yesterday to see it 💕 I’ll never forget my small town of Windsor Locks CT ❤️ My parents always kept the house in tip top shape when we lived there. I always knew when I was in that far room to the right (I daydreamed all the time of exactly where I am today🙏🏼) That I would end up on television.”

“I wrote in my journal at 12yrs old ‘that I will have my own show by the time I was 30’ well I started on RHOA at 29 and got my own show when I was 33!” the reality star added. “I feel so blessed and so grateful! 🙏🏼.”

RELATED: Kim Zolciak Shares Cute Video of Son Kash, 7, Serenading Her in Spanish: ‘This Boy Melts Me!’

But not all the memories were sweet. Zolciak-Biermann also recalled the bullying she experienced while growing up in Windsor Locks.

“I was bullied in school by 2 specific girls (I so bad want to say their names 😂) and I use to say to myself I’m going to be ‘famous’ and come back and show their asses 😂 guess what they both have reached out on Facebook to me since those horrible traumatizing high school days just like I knew they would 😉 I’m thankful for those b — because they really gave me intense motivation to get to where I am today,” she said.

The mother of six also shared a photo of herself posing outside the Subway where she worked her first job.

“Stopped by the Subway I worked at!!” she wrote. “My first job!! ❤️ What was your first job? And can you guess my second job? I got fired all the time for giving my friends free food 🙆🏼‍♀️🙈.”

Zolciak-Biermann rose to fame while on The Real Housewives of Atlanta before launching her spinoff series Don’t Be Tardy. She and husband Kroy Biermann share six children: twins Kane Ren and Kaia Rose, 6, sons Kash Kade, 7, and Kroy “KJ” Jagger, 8. The reality star is also mom of daughters Ariana, 18, and Brielle, 22.

During a Bravo All Stars OG Housewives panel at BravoCon in November, Zolciak-Biermann said she was thinking about having another child together.

“We’re on the fence. I’m 41. I know the clock, it’s ticking along. You’ll see in about six months or so if I do decide,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “I’m going to have to hurry up. If we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it.”

Image zoom Kim Zolciak-BIermann/Instagram

RELATED: Brielle Biermann Says She’ll Look Like ’18 Year Old Brielle’ Again After ‘Dissolving’ Lip Fillers

Zolciak-Biermann has also spoken to PEOPLE about the bullying her daughter Ariana has faced over her weight, saying she “always [tries] to encourage my kids to be who they are.”

“KJ is big — he’s a whole head taller than anyone in his class. Than anyone in the grade, pretty much,” she said. “So he’s dealt with the bullying when they have recess and they play football.”

“So when it comes to someone like KJ, with the bullying, I’m at the school and I’m dealing with the teacher and the principal,” Zolciak-Biermann shared. “They don’t put up with any of that in his school, so that was nipped in the bud.”