On an episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, which saw the cast members travel to Barcelona, Spain for a girls trip, Zolciak-Biermann was noticeably absent — and it didn’t go over well with NeNe. The “Tardy for the Party” crooner skipped the getaway not only because husband Kroy wasn’t invited, but also because of her health issues.

Leakes shaded Zolciak-Biermann’s history of health problems used as reasoning for not wanting to travel alone, implying that was all an excuse. “Kim is the only person who has had cancer, thyroids, blood clots, open-heart surgery, a stroke, and is still running around here being negative,” Leakes said. “If you’ve had that much, you should be so positive and thankful that God has let you live through every disease in America. Cancer, stroke, thyroid, open-heart surgery, and still living? I can’t get over it. God is good, honey. She’s had it all!”

Zolciak-Biermann learned of Leakes’ talk after castmate Shereé Whitfield called her up to tell her, which prompted the Don’t Be Tardy star to send a text to the group while they were in Barcelona.

“NeNe is sick and disgusting,” she wrote in the lengthy text, which came with video of the so-called “roaches” and a photo of Leakes’ car parked in the handicapped spot. “And I’m not just speaking on the fact that she made fun of a SERIOUS health issue I had… But I am also speaking on the fact that she lives in a f—— roach nest. For someone who has two beautiful kids and an amazing husband, she should be worried about karma. But this is coming from the same person who takes handicapped spots from the handicapped.”