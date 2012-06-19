Kim Zolciak Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini

The expectant reality star shares a Father's Day photo of her family on a boat
By People Staff June 19, 2012 02:00 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak has nothing to hide!

The reality star, who shared her wedding with the world on the finale of Bravo’s Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding last week, spent Father’s Day with her new husband Kroy Biermann, their son KJ and her two daughters, Brielle and Ariana.

“Happy Fathers day to most incredible father and daddy @biermann71,” she wrote on Twitter Sunday. “We love u so much and [are] so grateful for u!”

PHOTOS: Bodacious Bumps in Bikinis!

She followed up the Tweet with a family photo of the Zolciak-Biermanns on a boat – with Kim showing off her growing baby bump in a white bikini.

In May, Zolciak announced she and Biermann are expecting a second son.

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com