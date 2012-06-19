Kim Zolciak Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini
The expectant reality star shares a Father's Day photo of her family on a boat
Credit: Courtesy Kim Zolciak
Kim Zolciak has nothing to hide!
The reality star, who shared her wedding with the world on the finale of Bravo’s Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding last week, spent Father’s Day with her new husband Kroy Biermann, their son KJ and her two daughters, Brielle and Ariana.
“Happy Fathers day to most incredible father and daddy @biermann71,” she wrote on Twitter Sunday. “We love u so much and [are] so grateful for u!”
She followed up the Tweet with a family photo of the Zolciak-Biermanns on a boat – with Kim showing off her growing baby bump in a white bikini.
In May, Zolciak announced she and Biermann are expecting a second son.