Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wishes Her 'Obsession' Kroy Biermann a Happy Birthday in Sweet Post

Kroy Biermann is 34, and no one is more excited than his family.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann wished her husband a happy birthday with a touching message on Instagram, calling the former NFL star her “obsession” and gushing over the positive impact he’s had on her life.

“Happy Birthday to my obsession @kroybiermann I can’t believe you are 34! I robbed the cradle for sure,” she wrote. “Your perfectionism stresses me out yet so glad you are so OCD.. our house is so organized and our garages are even more organized and for that I am so grateful. The fact you can do EVERYTHING is mind blowing!”

Along with the sweet words, Kim, 41, shared a series of videos of the couple walking to Kroy’s birthday dinner, as well as a photo of one of their children singing happy birthday.

“You amaze all of us around you and you are so deeply loved by all of us! I hope today/tonight is AMAZING for you I’m so excited I get to spoil you!” she continued. “I love you @kroybiermann more than words could ever describe.”

Brielle Biermann also dedicated a social media post to her “papa,” thanking him for being a positive example of how a man should treat a woman.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAPA! I’m so thankful for you, how you take care of our family and how you treat my mom. I’m so sorry to whoever I marry,” she wrote. “My expectations are BEYOND HIGH because of this man! I love you dad! Hope you had a wonderful day.”

Brielle, 22, also shared several videos from Kroy’s birthday dinner to her Instagram Stories. In one clip, Kroy is seen smiling as his family sings him happy birthday before blowing out candles on a cake.

She also took several videos of her parents walking hand-in-hand and complimenting them on how good they look together.

“You guys look so good!” she is heard saying.

Kim and Kroy married on Nov. 11, 2011 at their Atlanta, Georgia, home exactly one month after announcing their engagement. They share four children together: KJ, 8, Kash, 7, and twins Kane and Kaia, 5. Kim has daughters Brielle, 22, and Ariana, 17, from a previous relationship.