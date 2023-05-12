Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Still Living with Ex Kroy: 'It Will Obviously Get Complicated' (Source)

A source tells PEOPLE that the living arrangement is "easier for the kids for now" but will likely change after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from Kroy after 12 years of marriage

Published on May 12, 2023 06:47 PM
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann are adjusting to a new normal while living under the same roof.

A source exclusively tells PEOPLE that the pair are "still living in the same house" after news broke on Monday that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 44, filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage.

"It's easier for the kids for now," the source shares. "But also, neither wants to move, and it will obviously get complicated."

The couple share four children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters Ariana Biermann, 21, and Brielle Biermann, 26, in 2013.

Kroy Bieramann, Kim Zolciak
Prince Williams/Wireimage

As a potential custody battle looms, a source close to the reality star and her estranged husband previously told PEOPLE that "everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in."

"Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner," the source said.

"It's really sad because he is a great dad," the source added of Biermann, 37. "With that said, they were both very involved parents and they both deserve to share custody and anyone that knows them would agree."

After the Bravo star filed for divorce from Biermann after nearly 12 years, the former NFL player filed for sole legal and physical custody, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Documents previously obtained by TMZ indicated Zolciak-Biermann was pursuing primary physical custody and joint legal custody of her four children with Biermann.

"She's not cutting the kids off from Kroy," another insider close to the mom of six previously told PEOPLE. "She wants him to be involved as their dad."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Split After Nearly 12 Years of Marriage

A friend of the RHOA star also told PEOPLE that she had been planning her split from her husband of nearly 12 years for "a long time," though that fact hasn't made the divorce news any easier for the family.

"They are a very tight-knit family and this isn't easy for any of the children," the friend said.

News broke that the reality star had filed for divorce from Biermann on Monday. The pair's date of separation was listed as April 30, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. In the filing, Zolciak-Biermann described her marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

