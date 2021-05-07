Don't Be Tardy Ending After 8 Seasons — but Kim Zolciak-Biermann Promises TV Return 'Very Soon'

The Bravo star starred in five seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta before her family's spinoff premiered in 2012

Bravo confirmed on Friday that the show will not continue beyond season 8, which aired in late 2020. The series, for which Zolciak-Biermann, 42, served as one of the executive producers alongside husband Kroy Biermann, followed the couple's daily lives with their six kids.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes," a spokesperson for Bravo told PEOPLE in a statement. "We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While 'Don't Be Tardy…' will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family and we look forward to seeing what's next."

Said Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann, 35, in their own statement: "The Biermann family is extremely grateful for their 13 year plus relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal. We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry."

"In times of significant growth there are steps that have to be strategically taken, but rest assured, you will see the Biermann family on you TV screens again very soon," they teased. "Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned."

The Zolciak-Biermann family is BACK for a new season of Don’t Be Tardy… Credit: Bravo/Instagram

The show premiered on Bravo in 2012. Initially titled Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding, it documented the pair as they prepared to tie the knot in 2011.

Ahead the season 8 premiere last October, Zolciak-Biermann opened up about how much she enjoyed working on the spinoff.

"[My kids] do have days [where] they will be irritated about something. Kash in particular would say, 'I don't want to film today,' and I'm like, 'OK, don't,'" she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "But our crew is our family. They've been a big part of our family all these years."

"It's the best job in the entire world," she added. "I never want to give that up. I can't see myself doing anything else."

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Credit: Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019, the star opened up about her experience returning to her RHOA roots.

"I went back last year and it wasn't what I thought," she said at the time. "I just figured it'd be a lot more fun and it would be good to have some girl time, because I'm with my family all the time. But it was none of those things. So, I learned my lesson."

Needless to say, she much preferred working on Don't Be Tardy alongside her family. "I love filming with my family. It's, like, the best job in the whole wide world," she said.