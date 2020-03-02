Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Sweet Throwback Photo from Her Teen Years

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is throwing it all the way back to her early years.

On Sunday, the Don’t Be Tardy star, 41, shared a decades-old photo of herself on Instagram, remarking on her teenage hairdo as she smiles in the snapshot while holding her then-baby cousin.

“My 16 year old self with my cousin Lindsey ❤️ How about those highlights 🙈,” she captioned the post. The reality TV personality’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, 23, reacted to the sweet flashback photo, commenting, “Gorgeous!!!!”

On her Instagram Story, Zolciak-Biermann shared more throwback photos of her adolescence years, revealing both her sixth grade yearbook photo — including her all-too-cute middle school signature — and a photo of herself in eighth grade with a much darker head of hair.

“I had very, very dark hair — literally like black growing up,” she said of the photograph, which showed her grade school–self smiling at her classroom desk.

In February, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum traveled back to her hometown of Windsor Locks, Connecticut, where she reflected on her childhood.

“This is the house I grew up in!” she wrote, posing in front of the home. “I stopped by yesterday to see it 💕 I’ll never forget my small town of Windsor Locks CT ❤️ My parents always kept the house in tip top shape when we lived there. I always knew when I was in that far room to the right (I daydreamed all the time of exactly where I am today🙏🏼) That I would end up on television.”

She added: “I wrote in my journal at 12yrs old ‘that I will have my own show by the time I was 30’ well I started on RHOA at 29 and got my own show when I was 33! I feel so blessed and so grateful! 🙏🏼.”

The mom of six also recalled some less happy memories from her younger years, including the bullying she experienced while growing up.

“I was bullied in school by 2 specific girls (I so bad want to say their names 😂) and I use to say to myself I’m going to be ‘famous’ and come back and show their asses 😂 guess what they both have reached out on Facebook to me since those horrible traumatizing high school days just like I knew they would 😉,” she said.

She continued: “I’m thankful for those b — because they really gave me intense motivation to get to where I am today.”

Zolciak-Biermann also made sure to make a nostalgic pit stop at her local Subway restaurant, referring back to her customer service days when she worked at the food chain as a sandwich artist.

“Stopped by the Subway I worked at!!” she wrote. “My first job!! ❤️ What was your first job? And can you guess my second job? I got fired all the time for giving my friends free food 🙆🏼‍♀️🙈.”