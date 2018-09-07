Even Kim Zolciak-Biermann has days where she gives her skin a break from heavy makeup.

In an Instagram posted on Thursday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared an au naturel poolside selfie, captioning it: “Just one of those days 🙈”

Wearing a red strapless swimsuit and holding a matching solo cup, the reality star, 40, also added how “my chest and face are glowing though” to which she credited The Spa At NAPS.

This is the second time in less than a month that Zolciak-Biermann has ditched her usually heavily contoured makeup look in front of the camera.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

While Zolciak-Biermann is best known for her signature long blonde locks, expertly applied makeup, and nude lip, the star went for a more low-key look as she stopped by her longtime dermatologist, Dr. Chynna Steele.

“I have issues with redness and flushing and she has the best laser ‘Excel’ to help with that!” she said, posing with her doctor. “If I get hot, or when exercising, or under bright lights I get flushed I hate it but Dr. Steele has kept it at bay for a couple years now!”

The star explained she receives three to four treatments each year in order to prevent skin flare-ups.

“Everyone is different but this is the only treatment I have found that actually works!” she said. “I only go to the best.”

In addition to her skincare regiment, Zolciak-Biermann has been especially honest about undergoing cosmetic procedures.

In July, she revealed she was preparing to get smaller breast implants, after asking fans to cast their vote on breast size.

She later was criticized for her large pout on Instagram but the reality star defended her injections writing, “I love them for now,” with a heart emoji.