Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Sexy Snaps with Her Speedo-Clad Husband — Taken by Her Daughter!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband Kroy Biermann are turning up the heat!

On Wednesday, the Don’t Be Tardy star, 41, shared two sexy photos from a recent beach outing with her husband that were taken by their 17-year-old daughter Ariana Biermann.

As they posed together in the ocean with snorkeling masks on their head, Kim showed off her toned body in a tiny, black bikini, while Kroy, 33, bared it all in a teal Speedo.

Things only continued to heat up from there and in the second photo shared to Kim’s Instagram, Ariana snapped her parents in the middle of a passionate kiss in the ocean.

But even though the teen helped her parents capture their PDA-filled moments, that doesn’t necessarily mean she was happy about it.

“Findin dollars and 👅 you juicy thing @kroybiermann,” Kim captioned the two images, before jokingly adding, “photo credit @arianabiermann (I know you wanted to barf 🤮😉”

Image zoom Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Kim Zolciak Biermann Instagram

Image zoom Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Kim Zolciak Biermann Instagram

RELATED: Every Bikini-Clad Photo from Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Turks & Caicos Family Vacation

This isn’t the first time that Kim has raved about her Speedo-clad hubby.

Last August, she shared a series of snaps of Kroy rinsing off in an outdoor shower wearing his one-piece writing, “Yes please! For the love of God!”

Then, in November, the reality star shared a sexy swimsuit pic of herself and Kroy enjoying a romantic getaway together and revealed that she was very grateful that the former NFL star packed his revealing swimsuit.

“Private beach 🏝 baby! My favorite place on earth,” Kim captioned the photo. “Love your speedo Hunni bunni!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Kim has also previously shared other snaps from their beach vacays, including a censored NSFW beach-side photo.

RELATED: 12 Important Bikini Lessons We Can Learn from Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Kroy isn’t the only one who has made appearances on Kim’s Instagram recently — their kids have been featured on it too!

The family last traveled together in April, jetting to Turks & Caicos, and in true Biermann family vacation style, Kim and daughters Ariana and Brielle Biermann, 22, shared plenty of photos of themselves sporting bikinis while lounging on the sand, jet-skiing, posing on rocks and much more.

In June, the star proudly posted another sweet — and similar-looking — selfie with daughters Ariana and Brielle, and despite the nearly 20-year age gap between them, the three looked like they could easily pass as sisters.

“My ❤️,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned the photo of the blonde beauties.

Kim and Kroy are also parents to sons Kroy Jagger Jr., 8, Kash Kade, 6, Kane Ren, 5, and daughter Kaia Rose, 5.