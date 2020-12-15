Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says NFL Players Slide into Her Daughter Brielle’s DMs

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is dishing on daughter Brielle’s romantic life.

The Don’t Be Tardy star recently revealed on the HollywoodLife Podcast that her eldest daughter, 23, receives messages from NFL players — even with her dad Kroy Biermann being a former Atlanta Falcons linebacker himself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A lot of athletes will DM Brielle and you know, Kroy is a crazy rare athlete and he definitely verbalizes what men want ... but there are those few and far between that definitely do want a relationship and a connection," Kim explained.

She continued, "We find it so funny, when these NFL players DM Brielle and Kroy is like, 'Oh man ...' Kroy has worked with them, he has a lot of great friends who are athletes. But, Brielle also is a really good judge of character."

Image zoom Brielle and Kroy Biermann | Credit: Brielle Biermann/Instagram

Kroy, 35, adopted Kim's daughters from previous relationships, Brielle and Ariana, 19, after the couple wed in 2011. He and Kim, 42, also share sons KJ, 9, and Kash, 8, and twins Kane and Kaia, 7.

Brielle is currently single but previously dated an athlete, baseball player Michael Kopech. Kim shared that she wants Brielle and her siblings to find partners that understand them.

"I want somebody for her that is her partner and committed and kind and understand Brielle because ... Brielle is a little bit of a diva," Kim said. "I think a mini Kroy for all my girls would be great."

RELATED VIDEO: Kroy & Kim Zolciak-Biermann Open Up About How 'Exciting' But 'Challenging' It Is to Travel with Kids

"I think Brielle might be single for a while though because she's like, 'Kroy, you've ruined this for me!' And everybody else agrees, and I would have to agree, I got pretty lucky," she added.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued to gush over her Montana-born husband.

"There's not anything that Kroy cannot do. I've been on a mission actually, which is kind of a weird one, to find something that he literally can't do," she said. "I did not train him, he came that way! I think all Montana men are built that way. I keep telling Brielle to go to Montana to find a husband."

In February 2019, the mom and daughter sat down with PEOPLE Now, when they discussed Brielle's dating life.

At the time, Kim revealed that Brielle has a whole slew of suitors “chasing her in her DMs.”

“You know, with the whole social media thing, I didn’t have all that,” said Kim. “It is unbelievable.”

And Brielle said she actually did respond to some of them.