Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals Husband Kroy Tried to Dump Her 8 Years Ago

Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s marriage to Kroy Biermann wasn’t always a sure thing.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 40, revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that her husband of six years once tried to break up with her when the two began dating eight years ago.

The mother of six shared a photo of the NFL star dousing himself in cold water wearing a black Speedo.

“Yes please! For the love of God! 😍😍😍 Wet n Wild Wednesday! @kroybiermann 🔥🔥,” she wrote in the caption. “Fun Fact: Today 8 years ago Kroy TRIED to break up with me 😂 that lasted only 24hrs 🤪 grateful for you baby! My ride or die, my rock, my heart, the best daddy ever and you are the hottest man I ever did see 😊.”

“#ImGreatWithDates #IRememberEverything TUNE IN TO ‘HOUSE OF KIM’ my new podcast episode dropping today to find out why he tried me …. 🤣,” she added.

True to her word, the Don’t Be Tardy star opened up about the experience on her podcast, House of Kim, Thursday with Kroy also taking part in the discussion.

“Let’s jump into the fact that you clearly realized very quickly you made a very big mistake,” Zolciak-Biermann told her husband.

The Bravo star explained her husband had broken up with her in a text message while she was at a photo shoot.

“He was going to play a pre-season game or something like that,” she explained. “But we had gone out a couple of times and people had cameras out, and somebody was like, ‘They’re in Whole Foods together,’ and they were posting on Twitter.”

The speculation about their relationship seemed to be too much for the athlete.

“It was definitely a lot for everybody to handle,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “I was doing a photo shoot because I got new boobs back then, and I was doing a photo shoot for the cover a magazine. Everything’s great! Or so I thought.”

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

She added, “I wish I had my old phone to read you guys the text.”

Kroy attempted to remember what he had written, saying, “It was probably something to the effect of: ‘Hey, just wanted to let you know it might be in our best interest to go our separate ways.’ ”

His wife interrupted him, saying, “That’s exactly what it said! You jerk!”

The end of their relationship affected her so much, Zolciak-Biermann recalled she couldn’t concentrate during the photo shoot.

“So, I can’t sleep that whole night which is totally out of character for me,” she said. “So the next day, I think the next day you sent me flowers [and a note saying] can we talk, and the rest is history. Literally history. He thought he was slick, y’all.”

The couple married in November 2011 and share four children together: twins Kaia and Kane, 4; Kash, 6; and Kroy Jagger, 7.

The football star also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s two older daughters from a previous relationship in 2013: Brielle, 21, and Ariana, 16.