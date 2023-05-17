Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is 'Ready to Move On' as She and Ex Kroy Are 'Avoiding Each Other' in Shared Home: Source

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is ready to embark on a new chapter after separating from husband Kroy Biermann.

A source exclusively tells PEOPLE that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star "has expressed to friends she is ready to move on and wants to find a man willing to finally pull his weight." But until then, she is focusing on the divorce process.

"Kim and Kroy insist they both want the kids. The main problem is money," the source says. "The pressure of the bills just keeps getting worse. And it causes non-stop fighting because Kim refuses to change her lifestyle, even though she knows she has no money to spend."

According to a second source, the former couple is still navigating living under the same roof.

"Kroy hasn't asked her to leave the house. They're just avoiding each other and not speaking inside the home at the moment," the second source shares. "She's not looking to date or even thinking about it right now."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

PEOPLE confirmed that Zolciak-Biermann, 44, filed for divorce from Biermann, 37, on May 5 after nearly 12 years of marriage.

Afterwards, the former NFL player requested sole legal and physical custody of the pair's four minor children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. (Biermann previously legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters Ariana Biermann, 21, and Brielle Biermann, 26, in 2013.)

In Zolciak-Biermann's filing, she described the marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." She requested primary physical custody of their children and joint legal custody. She is seeking spousal support as well as the restoration of her maiden name.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

News of their breakup came as a surprise to many, including Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen.

"[I] sent my condolences, because it's a sad thing," Cohen, 54, recently said on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy. "They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love."

"I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get," he continued. "They were a couple that I thought were in it for the long haul. [I was] very surprised [and I am] sorry to hear that."

As the pair continue to navigate their new normal, a source previously told PEOPLE that Zolciak-Biermann's eldest children, Ariana and Brielle, have no intention of ending communication with Kroy.

"All the kids are still in contact with Kroy," the source said. "There is no drama between Brielle, Ariana and Kroy yet. They want to have a relationship with him and Kim supports that."

However, a separate source previously noted that "everyone" around the former couple "expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in."

"Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner," the source added.