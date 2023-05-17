Entertainment TV Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is 'Ready to Move On' as She and Ex Kroy Are 'Avoiding Each Other' in Shared Home: Source Sources tell PEOPLE the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star is "not looking to date" — but "refuses to change her lifestyle" — while she figures out how to sever her 12-year marriage to Kroy Biermann By Dory Jackson, Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism.  People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 17, 2023 04:56 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Kim Zolciak-Biermann is ready to embark on a new chapter after separating from husband Kroy Biermann. A source exclusively tells PEOPLE that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star "has expressed to friends she is ready to move on and wants to find a man willing to finally pull his weight." But until then, she is focusing on the divorce process. "Kim and Kroy insist they both want the kids. The main problem is money," the source says. "The pressure of the bills just keeps getting worse. And it causes non-stop fighting because Kim refuses to change her lifestyle, even though she knows she has no money to spend." Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Financial Woes Led to Divorce: 'It Was Way Too Much Pressure' (Source) According to a second source, the former couple is still navigating living under the same roof. "Kroy hasn't asked her to leave the house. They're just avoiding each other and not speaking inside the home at the moment," the second source shares. "She's not looking to date or even thinking about it right now." Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Still Living with Ex Kroy: 'It Will Obviously Get Complicated' (Source) PEOPLE confirmed that Zolciak-Biermann, 44, filed for divorce from Biermann, 37, on May 5 after nearly 12 years of marriage. Afterwards, the former NFL player requested sole legal and physical custody of the pair's four minor children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. (Biermann previously legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters Ariana Biermann, 21, and Brielle Biermann, 26, in 2013.) In Zolciak-Biermann's filing, she described the marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." She requested primary physical custody of their children and joint legal custody. She is seeking spousal support as well as the restoration of her maiden name. Prince Williams/Wireimage News of their breakup came as a surprise to many, including Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen. "[I] sent my condolences, because it's a sad thing," Cohen, 54, recently said on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy. "They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love." "I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get," Cohen, 54, recently continued. "They were a couple that I thought were in it for the long haul. [I was] very surprised [and I am] sorry to hear that." Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates with Kids on First Mother's Day Since Kroy Biermann Split As the pair continue to navigate their new normal, a source previously told PEOPLE that Zolciak-Biermann's eldest children, Ariana and Brielle, have no intention of ending communication with Kroy. "All the kids are still in contact with Kroy," the source said. "There is no drama between Brielle, Ariana and Kroy yet. They want to have a relationship with him and Kim supports that." However, a separate source previously noted that "everyone" around the former couple "expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in." "Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner," the source added.