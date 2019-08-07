Kim Zolciak-Biermann Opens Up About Her Love for Husband Kroy: We 'Put Our Marriage First'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is revealing how she keeps her marriage strong.

The reality star, 41, shared a cheeky post to Instagram on Tuesday celebrating her husband Kroy Biermann, saying that she and the former Atlanta Falcons player put their marriage “first above all else.”

“My ❤️ .. before we leave the beach we believe in releasing all negativity, worry, doubt and confusion,” the Don’t Be Tardy star said in the caption of the photo, which shows her in a white thong bikini as she and Kroy, 33, look out over some beautiful blue water at Turks and Caicos.

“Instead we fill our hearts with love, passion, peace, and joy,” her caption continued. “We believe if our marriage is strong our children will be even stronger. We also put our marriage first above all else.”

In a sweet (and suggestive) conclusion, Kim added, “I love loving you @kroybiermann and I’m incredibly thankful for you. (All these pics were from our last day in Turks) because the 4 days prior were spent in the ocean sea bobbin it 😍😍.”

The post came just a few days after Kim shared a photo of herself and Kroy sporting snorkel gear in a snap taken by their 17-year-old daughter Ariana Biermann. The duo are also parents to sons Kroy Jagger Jr., 8, Kash Kade, 6, Kane Ren, 5, and daughters Kaia Rose, 5, and Brielle Biermann, 22.

In that shot, Kim wore a teeny black bikini while her husband opted for a teal speedo.

“Findin dollars and 👅 you juicy thing @kroybiermann,” she said in the caption, jokingly adding, “photo credit @arianabiermann (I know you wanted to barf 🤮😉.”

Kim is known to shoutout Kroy’s penchant for wearing speedos. Last August, she shared a series of snaps of Kroy rinsing off in an outdoor shower sporting the swimwear, writing, “Yes please! For the love of God!”

Then again in November, the couple shared a romantic trip that included a private beach — and once again, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star expressed her love of the revealing suit.

“Private beach 🏝 baby! My favorite place on earth,” Kim said on Instagram at the time. “Love your speedo Hunni bunni!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

The whole family seems to take any chance they can to soak up the sun, and enjoyed another trip to Turks and Caicos in April of this year — complete with plenty of bikini shots from the tropical getaway shared to social media by Kim, Ariana and Brielle.