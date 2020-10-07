"They should just bring back the whole cast from season 1 and like, 'Where are we now?'" the reality star suggested

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals the Only Way She Would Return to Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Zolciak-Biermann isn't discounting the idea of a return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The television personality appeared on E!'s Daily Pop Tuesday where she explained that while she wouldn't join the current cast of RHOA, she would be open to coming back to the show in a different capacity.

The Don't Be Tardy star, who was a main cast member on RHOA during seasons 1-5 and a guest on season 9, said she would only go back to the franchise for a reunion type show.

"I think, and this has kind of just come to my mind over the last couple months, that the first season, all of us — Shereé [Whitfield], Nene [Leakes] and I—[we] were friends before this ever started for years," she explained.

“They should just bring back the whole cast from season 1 and like, ‘Where are we now?’” Zolciak-Biermann, 42, suggested. "Like, go out to dinner and do this all over again. Because I think we're really fun, you know, in all honesty."

As for regularly returning to the show, Zolciak-Biermann said she has no plans to do so.

"But as far as going back now, for what? For who? No. Shereé's not there. NeNe's not there. Like, no," she added, referring to her former RHOA castmates.

Earlier this month, Leakes revealed she would not return or appear on RHOA after announcing her exit from the show in September.

"I am not going to return to Housewives, that's not what this is about," Leakes, 52, said in a recent interview with Extra's Billy Bush. "If I wanted to return to Housewives, I could have. I had an offer."

Although she has no plans to rejoin the cast, Leakes shared with Extra that she is "hopeful" about her relationship with Bravo going forward.

"I am very hopeful that we can work out our relationship out behind-the-scenes without everyone being involved," Leakes said during the interview.

Leakes also asserted that she wasn't fired from the franchise, but left because she was "pushed out," echoing similar Twitter sentiments that she shared about leaving the series on Sept. 26.

The reality star continued on to say in the interview, that she had been making fewer and fewer appearances on the show leading up to her departure.

"Something is very wrong with going from 18 or 23 episodes down to six ... In the last four to five years, it has been less and less," Leakes noted, adding that "Things just didn't feel fair."