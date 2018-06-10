Kim Zolciak-Biermann Debuts New Song 'Wig' Surrounded by Her Family at Key West Pride

Kim Zolciak-Biermann loves her wigs!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star, 40, announced on Saturday that she has a new single coming out soon called “Wig.”

“Okay you guys, are you ready?” Zolciak-Biermann said in an Instagram video while playing a short preview of her upbeat new single in the background. “Here is a little clip of my new song ‘Wig.'”

While her fans were only able to hear a few seconds of the song, Zolciak-Biermann could be heard saying the words “my wig, my wig, my wig. yeah” multiple times.

The reality star, who has previously released songs “Tardy for the Party” and “Google Me,” teased that the song would be “available soon on iTunes,” without sharing exactly when people would be able to buy the song.

Later that night, Zolciak-Biermann debuted her new song during an appearance in Key West at the Florida city’s Pride celebration.

“I’m in Key West, I’m about to debut my new song, [and] you’re not even ready for it,” the reality star remarked while donning a rainbow sequin-covered mini-dress.

Although she didn’t share any clips from the performance, a video captured by a fan shows the reality star dancing with her family — including husband Kroy Biermann, 32 — as she played her forthcoming single for the first time.

The Bravo star previously opened up to PEOPLE about why she’s been so open about getting cosmetic procedures and wearing wigs.

“I want women to feel beautiful,” she explained. “Just because you’re a mom doesn’t mean you shouldn’t feel beautiful! So I’ve been very open with that. I’ve done my lips. I’ve been open about my wigs. I’ve been wearing wigs for 15 years! I’m not here to hide.”

But even though she loves getting all dolled up, every once and a while she strips it all off to share a makeup and wig-free selfie.

“I feel beautiful with no makeup and no wig and I feel beautiful with makeup and a wig,” Zolciak-Biermann wrote in February alongside a low key selfie. “I love being a woman, dressing up, and I also love running around in my La Perla pajamas bottoms (that are old as s— — I wear them everyday) and my bathrobe.”

“I think it’s really important to do what makes YOU happy!” the songstress continued. “I think it’s REALLY important to do YOU! Do what makes YOU happy! Love the skin you’re in!”