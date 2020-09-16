Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gives Husband Kroy 'Awesome' Birthday Gift That Took 2 Months to Make

"He got a touchdown," Kim Zolciak-Biermann said of her husband's football-inspired gift

Kim Zolciak-Biermann celebrated her husband Kroy Biermann's 35th birthday this weekend with a one-of-a-kind gift.

The Bravo star opened up about the idea behind the football-inspired gift in a recent interview with E! News, sharing that the special two-month-long project was completely worth it in the end.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This gift I really loved," she said. "So it's a book, the company's called Best of Legacy and what they do is they take Kroy's entire football career — you could pick just the NFL but I did high school, college and through the NFL — and there's like 300 articles on him, pictures and there's video of some of his biggest plays."

"He got a touchdown," she said of the unique present.

"It's this huge book of his entire football career, which is so awesome from start to finish. I spent like two and a half months with the company working on it and I was so excited." the Don't Be Tardy star, 42, revealed of the heartwarming gift. "I could not wait to give it to him."

Image zoom Kim Zolciak

The former Atlanta Falcons player told the outlet that the gift was "so incredible."

"We're both so hard to shop for because we both have everything that we want, so for her to find that and spend the time, it was very thoughtful and such a cool gift. And a lot of those articles I forgot about, they happened in high school and my early career," he said.

While putting the project together, Zolciak-Biermann said she learned even more about her husband.

"There's video in there of him in high school or college. It's really cool," she explained.

The gift will also make a great memory for their six kids, Brielle, 23, Ariana, 18, KJ, 9, Kash, 7, and twins Kane and Kaia, 6, the reality star said.

"He'll have that forever, the kids will have that and be able to look back," she added.

Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy celebrated the special occasion with a low-key day followed by a glam dinner date.

"It was fantastic," Kroy said of his birthday. "I couldn't ask for a better relaxing day. I love to just hang out and basically take a breath. We always go to dinner and open the kids gifts, they make me cards, and have cake."

On Instagram, Zolciak-Biermann said the two had "such a fun day" that she forgot to share any photos.