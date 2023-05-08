Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Split After Nearly 12 Years of Marriage

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her ex-NFL pro husband have been married since November 2011

Published on May 8, 2023 02:39 PM
Kroy Biermann and television personality Kim Zolciak visit "Extra" at H&M Times Square on October 3, 2017 in New York City.
Photo: J. Kempin/Getty

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's marriage is reportedly over.

The Bravo stars called it quits after nearly 12 years of marriage, according to TMZ.

The pair's date of separation has been listed as April 30, per court documents obtained by TMZ. In the filing, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star described her marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." Zolciak-Biermann is seeking primary physical custody of their children and joint legal custody; she has also asked for spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

A representative for the couple declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

Zolciak-Biermann, 44, and Biermann, 37, wed in November 2011 at their Georgia home. The lead-up to their big day was captured in the first season of Don't Be Tardy. The series aired from 2012 to 2020 for eight seasons.

Kroy Bieramann, Kim Zolciak
Prince Williams/Wireimage

Don't Be Tardy evolved into showcasing Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann's daily life with their tight-knit family. They share four children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, in 2013.

Since the show's wrap, Zolciak-Biermann's return to reality television has been teased as part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's 15th season, which premiered on Sunday.

Zolciak-Biermann previously denied reports of trouble in her marriage with Biermann in 2016 when rumors of friction surfaced after the now-retired NFL player was cut from the Buffalo Bills.

"These f---ing idiots that write this s--- in the tabloids, all for clicks on your website," she said at the time. "You say that Kroy and I are 'at war' because he's home with me so much? Newsflash, a--holes: He played for the Atlanta Falcons for eight years so he's always been f---ing home! Yahoo!"

She added, "On a more serious note, I really don't appreciate people talking s--- – especially s--- that's not true because I have the most incredible husband in the world."

Zolciak-Biermann even said she was "married to the king," also calling Biermann "the most incredible human that's ever walked this planet."

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are seen arriving outside the Post Malone concert at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/GC Images

Recently, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann have experienced financial woes with the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion.

According to a notice shared by Fulton County in February, Truist Bank would auction the property before the Fulton County Courthouse after the pair defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in Oct. 2012.

But Zolciak-Biermann previously denied the foreclosure and sale rumors, saying, "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

