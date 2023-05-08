Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Financial Woes Led to Divorce: 'It Was Way Too Much Pressure' (Source)

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's divorce was a long time coming, and in large part due to their ongoing financial problems, according to two sources.

A pal of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's star exclusively tells PEOPLE that she had been planning her split from her husband of nearly 12 years for "a long time."

"She had not told anyone, not even family," the friend reveals. "She didn't tell anyone, even [her] friends were kept in the dark."

The friend says a major factor in the split was the pair's ongoing financial woes, including the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion and recent reports that they owe the IRS over $1 million in unpaid taxes. (PEOPLE reached out to the IRS for confirmation but was told in a statement: "Federal law prevents the IRS from confirming or denying correspondence with any taxpayer or case, nor does the IRS comment.")

"The money has been a huge issue," the friend says. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."

Another source reiterates how finances played a role in their split, and tells PEOPLE the pair are not currently cordial with each other.

"There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors," the source says. "He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They're not on good terms right now."

And though the problems have seemingly been going on for some time, the friend tells PEOPLE this hasn't made the divorce news any easier.

"They are a very tight-knit family and this isn't easy for any of the children," the friend says, referencing Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann's four children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, in 2013.

PEOPLE has reached out to Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann's reps for comment.

The pair's financial problems were recently publicized with the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion. According to a notice shared by Fulton County in February, Truist Bank would auction the property before the Fulton County Courthouse after the pair defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in Oct. 2012. (Zolciak-Biermann previously denied the foreclosure and sale rumors.)

The Bravo star and her former NFL player husband met at a charity event in May 2010. Less than two years later, the pair wed in November 2011, which was documented on their reality show Don't Be Tardy. Don't Be Tardy evolved into showcasing the couple's daily life with their family.

On Monday, news broke that the reality star had filed for divorce from the former NFL player, according to TMZ. The pair's date of separation was listed as April 30, per court documents obtained by TMZ.

In the filing, Zolciak-Biermann described her marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." Zolciak-Biermann is seeking primary physical custody of their children and joint legal custody; she has also asked for spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

