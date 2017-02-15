Kim married the 31-year-old former NFL player in 2011 and have welcomed four children together

Cover Your Eyes, Brielle! Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Is Horrified When Her Mom Gets Handsy with Husband Kroy

Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s very public display of affection towards her husband Kroy Biermann was a bit too much for her daughter Brielle’s eyes.

On Tuesday, the Don’t Be Tardy star got handsy — literally — by grabbing her husband’s crotch in front of her 19-year-old who captured the entire thing on Snapchat.

“Goodbye,” Brielle said in video. “What the f—!”

Kim also posted the crotch grab on her Snapchat and Instagram with the caption, “And to all a goodnight….”

Prior to her heavy Valentine’s Day PDA, the Bravo star shared a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram.

“My ride or die [heart],” the 38-year-old, began the post, which appeared alongside a photo of she and Kroy cuddled up on the beach.



“Happy Valentines Day! No words to truly describe how much I love you! I love every single inch of you!” she continued. “Just so damn grateful to be your wife! Thank you for loving me like you do! #SuperMan #My[heart].”