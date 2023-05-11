Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is in a Playful Mood in First Social Media Post Since Filing for Divorce from Ex Kroy

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is back in the game — literally — amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star subtly returned to social media three days after news broke that she has chosen to end her marriage after nearly 12 years.

The Kashmere Kollections founder reposted an Instagram Story overnight with the caption: "44 isn't too old to learn how to play [Fortnite]."

In the video shared by a friend of her 26-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann, the "Don't Be Tardy" singer is casually dressed in a white crop tog and black joggers, with her hair up in a loose ponytail with strands hanging down in the front. Her wedding band is noticeably missing for her left hand.

"It is time for Kim to learn how to play Fortnite since Brielle doesn't acknowledge me for hours," she says, fiddling with her headphones as she readies to dive into her video game tutorial.

News broke on Monday that Kim had filed for divorce, and PEOPLE obtained documents on Tuesday that confirmed her former NFL star ex, 37, had also filed to legally the sever the marriage.

The pair's date of separation was listed as April 30 on Kim's filing, per court documents obtained by TMZ. In the filing, the reality star described her marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." Zolciak-Biermann is seeking primary physical custody of their children and joint legal custody; she has also asked for spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

A representative for the couple declined PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

The couple — whose November 2011 wedding was documented on the first season of Don't Be Tardy — share four children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. In 2013, Biermann also legally adopted Brielle, 26, and her 21-year-old Ariana, both of whom Kim had from previous relationships.

The couple recently experienced financial woes with the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion.

According to a notice shared by Fulton County in February, Truist Bank would auction the property before the Fulton County Courthouse after the pair defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in Oct. 2012.

But Zolciak-Biermann previously denied the foreclosure and sale rumors, saying, "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, OK? For real."

