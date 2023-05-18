Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files Petition to Drug Test Ex Kroy Biermann amid Messy Divorce

A source recently told PEOPLE that "everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 11:51 AM
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's divorce battle is becoming increasingly more complicated.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has filed a petition to have the Superior Court of Fulton County determine her ex's current drug usage.

She's asked for the retired NFL player "submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen." The request would require Biermann, 37, to "not cut or remove any of his hair until such time as the screen is complete."

The documents claim that Zolciack-Biermann, 44, has witnessed Biermann smoking marijuana and because of that, she "has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children" under his care. She's also "fearful" their younger children — 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11 — will be "exposed" to the substance he's allegedly using.

Though Zolciack-Biermann is the party submitting the request to the court, the document states she expects Biermann to cover the drug screening costs.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are seen arriving outside the Post Malone concert at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/GC Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Biermann filed for divorce on May 5, while Zolciak-Biermann submitted a separate filing on May 8. The pair — who also share Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters, Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann — had been married for nearly 12 years of marriage.

Biermann has requested sole legal and physical custody of the pair's four minor children, while Zolciak-Biermann requested primary physical custody of their children with joint legal custody. She has also requested spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

A source recently told PEOPLE that "everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Split After Nearly 12 Years of Marriage

The former couple are also both currently residing in their Georgia home despite the breakup. "It's easier for the kids for now," a separate insider shared. "But also, neither wants to move, and it will obviously get complicated."

Neither party has publicly addressed the split. However, Zolciak-Biermann recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story about love.

"The highest form of love is consideration," the quote that Zolciak-Biermann reposted on her Instagram Story read, to which she added the "100" emoji. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you."

Related Articles
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Says She Won't Film Again with Tom Sandoval or Raquel Leviss on 'Vanderpump Rules': 'Good Luck'
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Slams 'Exhausting' Rumors About Her and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Status
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's Relationship Status Hasn't Changed: 'They Were Never a Couple' (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Calls Tom Sandoval 'Laughable' and Says Forgiving Him and Raquel Leviss Is 'Not Happening'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is 'Ready to Move On' as She and Ex Kroy Are 'Avoiding Each Other' in Shared Home: Source
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Cryptic Post on 'Highest Form of Love' amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough's Fiancée Hayley Erbert Wishes a Happy 38th Birthday to the 'Future Father of My Babies'
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
Teresa Giudice's Husband Says He Didn't Hire a PI After Explosive 'RHONJ' Finale Reveals
MAFS: Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Needed Me to Be'
'MAFS' : Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Wanted Me to Be' (Exclusive)
Kyle Richards Reunites with Sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards For Niece’s Bridal Shower: ‘So Happy For You’
Kyle Richards Reunites with Sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards for Niece's Bridal Shower
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ' : Gia Giudice Says Zio Joe Can 'Do Better' After Rumor About Melissa Gorga's Infidelity Emerges
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Colleen Reed Reveals Plans to Move in with Husband Matt Bolton 2 Years into Marriage
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Preview for 'RHONJ' Wedding Special
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover
'Summer House' : Craig Says He and Paige 'Have More Stuff to Work Out Than We Thought' as She Calls Him a 'Baby'
Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
Garcelle Beauvais Laughs About 'RHOBH's' 'S---show' New Season but Says Son Was 'Used' by 'VPR' Producers (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates with Kids on First Mother's Day Since Kroy Biermann Split. https://www.instagram.com/kimzolciakbiermann/?hl=en. Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates with Kids on First Mother's Day Since Kroy Biermann Split