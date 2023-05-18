Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files Petition to Drug Test Ex Kroy Biermann amid Messy Divorce

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's divorce battle is becoming increasingly more complicated.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has filed a petition to have the Superior Court of Fulton County determine her ex's current drug usage.

She's asked for the retired NFL player "submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen." The request would require Biermann, 37, to "not cut or remove any of his hair until such time as the screen is complete."

The documents claim that Zolciack-Biermann, 44, has witnessed Biermann smoking marijuana and because of that, she "has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children" under his care. She's also "fearful" their younger children — 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11 — will be "exposed" to the substance he's allegedly using.

Though Zolciack-Biermann is the party submitting the request to the court, the document states she expects Biermann to cover the drug screening costs.

Paras Griffin/GC Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Biermann filed for divorce on May 5, while Zolciak-Biermann submitted a separate filing on May 8. The pair — who also share Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters, Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann — had been married for nearly 12 years of marriage.

Biermann has requested sole legal and physical custody of the pair's four minor children, while Zolciak-Biermann requested primary physical custody of their children with joint legal custody. She has also requested spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

A source recently told PEOPLE that "everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Split After Nearly 12 Years of Marriage

The former couple are also both currently residing in their Georgia home despite the breakup. "It's easier for the kids for now," a separate insider shared. "But also, neither wants to move, and it will obviously get complicated."

Neither party has publicly addressed the split. However, Zolciak-Biermann recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story about love.

"The highest form of love is consideration," the quote that Zolciak-Biermann reposted on her Instagram Story read, to which she added the "100" emoji. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you."