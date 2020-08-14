Kim Zolciak-Biermann Cries During Cross-Country Road Trip in Don't Be Tardy Season 8 Trailer

The Biermanns are taking the show on the road.

When season 8 of Don't Be Tardy premieres in October, fans of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family will get to tag along on a wild, cross-country road trip.

In the first trailer for the new season, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, her husband Kroy Biermann and their six kids — Brielle, 23, Ariana, 18, KJ, 9, Kash, 7, and twins Kane and Kaia, 6 — pile into an RV and hit the road for five weeks.

"I want our kids to see something together as a family where they're like, 'I'll never forget that,'" explains Kroy, 34.

Kim, 42, is on a slightly different wavelength.

"A vacation to me is like, gorgeous, bright sunshine, on a crystal white sand beach," she says.

Needless to say, the trip appears to be full of hilarious twists and turns as the family hits the slots in Vegas, rides horses in Texas and visits a world-famous haunted house. At one point, the RV even breaks down.

"Kroy, I quit," Kim says in tears. "I'm dying inside. I don't know what to say."

On Instagram, Kim thanked her "amazing" producers and crew for making this "hilarious and super fun season happen."

"We could have never made it without you @fatstache although if you didn't come I would still be in VEGAS BABY!!" she joked. "@tvguyrick thank you for keeping me stocked up on all my cream and for keeping me sane and ALWAYS going above and beyond I LOVE YOU ALL #DontBeTardy."