Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gets Emotional Over Her Kids' First Day at School: 'I Miss Them Terribly'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is one proud mom.

On Thursday, the Don’t Be Tardy star dedicated a heartfelt post to her kids after sending them to their first day at school. (She shares Brielle, 21, Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4, with husband Kroy Biermann.)

“Somehow I made it through the day yesterday,” she captioned a photo of her and her four youngest children. “It was all good until they started to get out of the car to go in to school and Kane grabbed my face kissed me and said, ‘I love you Mom.’ I was done!!”

“We parked went inside with hubby and our nanny and we walked KJ and Kash to class (the twins you were asked not to on the first day) they were fine anyway,” she said. “They were so EXCITED! We got Kash to his room and as he started to hug me he started to cry, welllll … that meant I started to cry! As he hugged our nanny I scurried out so he wouldn’t see me cry! So our nanny and I were walking down the hall on our way to KJ’s class crying our eyes out!”

“We got KJ situated and he waved goodbye and took a BIG sigh and when he took that big sigh daddy started,” she continued. “We drove home all crying lol! Man how I wish I could keep them home all day everyday for the rest of my life! I miss them terribly! The house is quiet which is so weird but I feel so incredibly blessed to put them in an incredible school and even more blessed to have 6 amazing healthy children.”

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Thanks Her Staff on Mother’s Day: ‘It Takes a Village’

Earlier this year, the Bravo star, 40, admitted that while she has her hands full at home, she’s still got babies on the brain.

“I went back to work seven days after I had KJ, a couple of weeks after I had Kash, and shortly after I had the twins,” she said while appearing on Steve Harvey‘s talk show. “I didn’t really have a break. So I dream of having a baby, and just six weeks off, and living in that fantasy world.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak Biermann ‘Is Done’ on RHOA, Says Andy Cohen

But according to her husband, she’s not cut out for that lifestyle.

“What I told her is that’s not her anyways,” he said. “She has this vision of like, ‘Oh, I’ll relax, and take bubble baths with the baby!’ And I’m like, ‘That’s not you! You’re a go-getter. You can’t do that anyways, even if you wanted to.’ She has like, [ADHD] to the extreme, so for her to chill out, that wouldn’t happen.”