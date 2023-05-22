Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'

Brielle and Ariana Biermann's birthday tributes come as their mom divorces their adoptive father Kroy Biermann

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 22, 2023 11:52 AM
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Photo: Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Brielle and Ariana Biermann are celebrating mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann.

Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, posted loving tributes for The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum on Instagram after she turned 45 on Friday.

"Happy birthday to my best friend," Ariana shared on her Instagram Story alongside photos of the mother-daughter duo in matching bikinis, per Us Weekly. "The hottest mom!!!!"

Ariana reportedly added in a second post: "You are the strongest women [sic] I know!!! thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom! cheers to 53🤪"

Brielle shared a similar sentiment in her own heartfelt Instagram Story tribute to Kim, according to Us.

"Happy birthday mom!! I love you so much!" she wrote alongside a snap of the pair holding glasses of red wine.

Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann
Prince Williams/Wireimage

The "Don't Be Tardy" singer and the NFL alum, 37, both filed for divorce earlier this month after nearly 12 years of marriage.

The pair's date of separation was listed as April 30, per court documents from Zolciak-Biermann. In the filing, the RHOA star described her marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

The documents indicated that she was seeking primary physical custody of their children, 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11, and joint legal custody. Biermann also legally adopted Brielle and Ariana in 2013.

Per the docs, Zolciak-Biermann also asked for spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are seen arriving outside the Post Malone concert at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/GC Images

A friend of the RHOA star previously told PEOPLE she had been planning her split for "a long time."

"She had not told anyone, not even family," the pal said. "She didn't tell anyone, even [her] friends were kept in the dark."

The friend also confirmed that "money has been a huge issue" for the former Don't Be Tardy stars. Their ongoing financial woes include the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion and reportedly owing the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes. (PEOPLE reached out to the IRS for confirmation but was told in a statement: "Federal law prevents the IRS from confirming or denying correspondence with any taxpayer or case, nor does the IRS comment.")

"The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them," the friend said.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Split After Nearly 12 Years of Marriage

Another source reiterated how finances played a role in their split, and told PEOPLE the pair are not currently cordial with each other.

"There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors," the source said. "He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They're not on good terms right now."

That being said, the tensions have not yet trickled down to Brielle and Ariana, who currently have no intention of ending communication with Kroy.

"All the kids are still in contact with Kroy," a source told PEOPLE on May 10. "There is no drama between Brielle, Ariana and Kroy yet. They want to have a relationship with him and Kim supports that."

The exes met at a charity event in May 2010. Less than two years later, the pair wed in November 2011, which was documented on Don't Be Tardy, which ultimately showcased the couple's daily life with their tight-knit family for eight seasons.

Zolciak-Biermann will next be seen on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

