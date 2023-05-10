Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Brielle and Ariana Have 'No Drama' with Kroy: 'They Want a Relationship'

Kroy Biermann took on a parental role for stepdaughters Brielle and Ariana before the Bravo couple's 2011 marriage, and his decision to adopt the young women in 2013 was chronicled on Don't Be Tardy

Published on May 10, 2023 04:05 PM

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's eldest children, Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann, currently have no intention of ending communication with their stepfather, Kroy Biermann, despite their parents's divorce.

A source exclusively tells PEOPLE that "all the kids are still in contact with Kroy," including Ariana, 21, and Brielle, 26.

"There is no drama between Brielle, Ariana and Kroy yet," the source says. "They want to have a relationship with him and Kim supports that."

Kim, 44, and Kroy, 37, got married in Georgia in 2011. And while the pair went on to have four children of their own, the former NFL player legally adopted Ariana and Brielle in 2013.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann
(From left) Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, with Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann. Paras Griffin/GC Images; Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

News of Kim filing for divorce emerged on Monday after nearly 12 years of marriage. But a friend of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star told PEOPLE that she had been planning her split for "a long time."

"She had not told anyone, not even family," the pal said. "She didn't tell anyone, even [her] friends were kept in the dark."

The friend, however, also confirmed that "money has been a huge issue" for the former Don't Be Tardy stars. Their ongoing financial woes include the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion and reportedly owing the IRS over $1 million in unpaid taxes.

"There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors," another source said. "He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They're not on good terms right now."

Kroy Bieramann, Kim Zolciak
Prince Williams/Wireimage

Per docs previously obtained by TMZ, Kim is pursuing primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the pair's four children 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. PEOPLE also obtained docs indicating that Kroy is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their kids.

"She's not cutting the kids off from Kroy," a source close to Kim told PEOPLE. "She wants him to be involved as their dad."

