Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana, 16, Gets Her License After 'Perfect Score' on Driver's Test

Another Biermann child is behind the wheel.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann celebrated her daughter Ariana’s latest milestone of getting her driver’s license. The mother of six, 40, proudly shared photos of the 16-year-old high school student hugging one of her brothers on Tuesday.

“It’s official my sweet baby @arianabiermann has her license!! CONGRATS my love!! Another milestone with a perfect score,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wrote on Instagram.

Fans of Zolciak-Biermann’s Bravo show Don’t Be Tardy previously saw Kim’s eldest child Brielle getting driving lessons from her mom.

Meanwhile, last season, audiences saw Kim and husband Kroy Biermann attempt to teach Ariana how to drive.

“It’s the Biermann driving school,” former NFL star Kroy said in a past episode.

But the lesson quickly turned into a contest of who could parallel park better.

“She’s going to run over all of the cones,” eldest son KJ, 7, said about his mom’s failed parking before Kroy said, “She just wrecked some cars!”

KJ added, “You are a very bad driver,” while Ariana said, “I really think Kroy is going to have to teach me and my mother how to parallel park. And she’s like 50.”

Recently, Zolciak-Biermann got emotional about raising her kids, including son Kash, 5, and 4-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

Earlier this month, the proud mama dedicated a heartfelt post to her brood after sending them to their first day at school.

“Man how I wish I could keep them home all day every day for the rest of my life! I miss them terribly!” she said. “The house is quiet which is so weird but I feel so incredibly blessed to put them in an incredible school and even more blessed to have 6 amazing healthy children.”