Kim Zolciak-Biermann on Daughter Ariana's College Plans amid Coronavirus: 'We're Up in the Air'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter Ariana is all grown up — but she may not be flying the coop just yet.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, the Don't Be Tardy star gave an update on Ariana's college plans. The 18-year-old graduated from high school earlier this month and was supposed to head to Arizona State University this fall, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may alter her plans.

"She's supposed to go to ASU. I think with maybe the corona and kind of not knowing what's going on with schooling, she might go to Georgia here," said Zolciak-Biermann, 41. "She's enrolled in ASU right now, but we may pull her from that. ... Why am I going to pay $50,000 for her to just do it on the computer in Arizona? It doesn't make sense. So we're up in the air. I think a lot of people are up in the air, unfortunately."

As for whether the family would relocate to Arizona if Ariana were to go to school there? It's not outside of the realm of possibility, according to the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

"Well, I love Arizona a lot. We're there a lot — I found a hairdresser there four years ago so we're there all the time. I actually love it there," said Zolciak-Biermann. "So it would be kind of a place that would work, and I love Vegas. I don't know, I can't imagine being away from any of my children. So if one of them is going to leave, I'm probably going to follow."

Last fall, Zolciak-Biermann dropped a hint about Ariana's college plans after her daughter attended her very last homecoming dance.

"I can't take it!! @arianabiermann you look incredible," the proud mom gushed on Instagram. "This year is not easy for me. This is Ariana's last homecoming, she turns 18 next month, graduates in May, heads off to college in another state far away."

"Guess we are moving too then," she added with a winking emoji. "If you see me crying this is just a few of the reasons why .. . My dream [is] we all live on the same street forever. Ariana we are so PROUD OF YOU."