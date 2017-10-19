Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana, 16, Is Instagram-Official with Her New Boyfriend

Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s kids are growing up!

The Bravo star’s daughter Ariana has a boyfriend — and she recently made things Instagram-official, sharing a slideshow of photos of herself and her new beau, Collin Lipman, together.

“Fair w my boy,” she captioned the post.

The couple also celebrated Ariana’s 16th birthday together at dinner Tuesday.

“Thx for making this such a good birthday,” she wrote.

The posts mark the first time Ariana, who stars on the family’s reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, has gone public with her romance — following in the footsteps of her older sister Brielle, 20, who isn’t shy about showing off her own relationship on social media.

Earlier this year, Brielle celebrated her one-year anniversary with her boyfriend, Chicago White Sox minor league pitcher Michael Kopech, 21.

“1 year and I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now yet I know I will tomorrow… and every day ’til I die,” Brielle captioned a photo of the two celebrating the milestone in May. “I love you Michael. happy anniversary.”

Earlier this month, Brielle revealed that the two eventually want to move in together and get engaged.

“I think [Michael and I] both agree that that is the main thing right now,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “[My mom is] crying, she’s so upset, she’s like, ‘You’re not moving out, you can’t go anywhere!’ and it’s like, I have to grow up at some point.”

But first, Brielle wants to experience living solo.

“I just feel like maybe it’s not so smart to go from living in your parents’ house to living with a man,” she explained. “I think I need to move out on my own and see the real world and not depend on someone. I’m all about independence. I try to pay for everything and he freaks out and tries to be a gentleman and things, but I want to support myself and show that I don’t need a man to fall back on, so I think the only way to really live like that is to live out on my own.”

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.