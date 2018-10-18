Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates Daughter Ariana's 17th Birthday with Adorable Throwback Photos

It’s a golden birthday for Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s daughter Ariana!

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 40, shared several throwback photos of her second eldest child to Instagram on Wednesday and wrote a sweet tribute in honor of Ariana’s 17th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my angel @arianabiermann 17 on the 17th!! 😍” she wrote. “I honestly wonder where the time went!? How has it been 17 yrs? I am so incredibly proud of you Ariana ❤️”

In true mom fashion, Zolciak-Biermann went on to reminisce about how much her daughter has changed in 17 years, referencing the moment during season six of her family’s Bravo show Don’t Be Tardy… where she was caught sneaking out by house security cameras.

“You have gone from sneaking out and sneaking sweets to being too damn honest lol and drinking celery juice!” Zolciak-Biermann joked.

“All jokes aside THANK YOU for choosing me to me[sic] your mom!” she continued. “I Never knew how we were going to get through our days 17 yrs ago and someone[sic] we managed 🙏🏼 You will always be my strength! Love you far beyond words!!!!!!!!”

A throwback photo from Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Instagram Kim Zolciack-Biermann/Instagram

The reality star recently celebrated another milestone in her teenage daughter’s life, after she passed her road test with a “perfect score” in August.

“It’s official my sweet baby @arianabiermann has her license!! CONGRATS my love!! Another milestone with a perfect score,” Zolciak-Biermann wrote alongside a shot of Ariana hugging her younger brother.

Earlier this year, Zolciak-Biermann gave her official stamp of approval for Ariana’s then-boyfriend, Collin Lipman. The pair were dating for four months when she posted the supportive message.

“Where is the time going?! 😩 my sweet @arianabiermann 😍 and her boyfriend @collinlipman she picked a great one 🕺🏼❤” she captioned a model-esque photo of the couple shared to Instagram.

Her pride for Ariana has extended beyond her posts, dedicating a full Instagram story highlight — called “My Angels” — to her and Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest, Brielle.

The mom-of-six also has story highlights for her 4-year-old twins Kaia and Kane (called “Twin Life”), as well as one for 7-year-old Kroy Jr. and 6-year-old Kash (called “KJ & Kash”).

Married to former professional football player Kroy Biermann since November 2011, she and her husband share their four youngest children together. Brielle and Ariana are Zolciak-Biermann’s kids from previous relationships, but her husband legally adopted them in July 2013.