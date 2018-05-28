Kim Zolciak-Biermann Asks Followers to Not 'Tear People Down' After Disabling Comments on Post

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has had it with the negativity.

After disabling comments on a fashion-centric Instagram post, the Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star, 40, implored her millions of followers to be kinder on social media.

“I pray you guys find peace and happiness wherever that may be for you,” she wrote, adding that she hopes her followers “stop trying to tear people down, stop posting negative comments and do YOUR part in making this world a better place!”

“Remember it’s a boomerang effect,” she said. “What you put out you get double back! You are what you think!”

Continuing, she wrote, “I love the ocean, it’s cleansing to my soul, it’s where most of my dreams were created, where I often swim around and tears stream down my face because I’m so grateful for everything I have been blessed with. The attitude of gratitude is felt deep in my bones. Try it … feel it, mean it, live it … IT WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE.”

The reality star’s comments came hours after she shared a video on social media of her outfit of the day — a red and white striped strapless bustier top, which she paired with a pair of jeans and Jimmy Choo shoes.

In the video, her daughter Brielle Biermann can be heard gushing over how “f— amazing” the 40-year-old looked.

Zolciak-Biermann recently celebrated her 40th birthday by jetting off on a tropical getaway with husband Kroy Biermann — and posted plenty of steamy photos showcasing her curves.

“These last 48 hrs have been a dream!” the mother of six wrote on Instagram, captioning a shadowy photo of herself paddle-boarding along the bright blue ocean. “Party with family and friends and now the beach for a short getaway. #ThisIs40Baby #YouAreWhatYouThink.”

She also shared a gallery of shots taken by her husband that showed her modeling a white thong bikini in the ocean waters.