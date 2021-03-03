Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Test Positive for COVID: ‘Very Thankful For Our Doctors’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, revealed that she and her husband, 35, were fighting off the viral respiratory illness in an Instagram Story post from the doctor's office.

"Hubby and I tested + for Covid A few days ago! Been a hell of a ride!" Kim shared alongside a photo of herself and the former football player hooked up to IVs. "Very thankful for our Dr's and a HUGE thank you to [Chris Tuff] for keeping us healthy and Piedmont Infusion Center as well THANK YOU SO MUCH!!"

"You guys rock! Thank you for all you do," the reality star added. "My nurses were absolutely phenomenal."

The couple's diagnosis comes over a month after Kim's daughter, Brielle, tested positive for COVID-19. On Jan. 13, the 23-year-old revealed on her Instagram Story that she had the virus for about two weeks at that point, and had been isolating while she recovered.

"I've had covid (still recovering but I'm doing good today!!)" she wrote in one slide, adding in a subsequent video that she is "beyond bored" from being in quarantine, and asked her followers for TV show recommendations.

"Shoutout to Kroy who has been delivering me my necessities at the stairs. He's been bringing me all my clothes and food. He even brought me milk and cookies the other night," Brielle said of her step-father Kroy — though Kim later clarified on her Instagram Story that it was she who provided the sweet treats.

On her own Instagram Story, mom Kim said she was "very stressed" following Brielle's diagnosis.

In addition to Brielle, Kim is mom to 19-year-old Ariana, both of whom Kroy adopted after he and Kim wed in 2011. The couple also shares sons KJ, 9, and Kash, 8, and twins Kane and Kaia, 7.

As of Wednesday, it seems none of her other children have tested positive for the virus.