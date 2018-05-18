Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Off the 11,000 Roses She Got for Her 40th Birthday Party

Now that’s some serious flower power.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is turning 40 on Saturday — and from the looks of it, she’s going all out for the occasion. On Thursday, the Don’t Be Tardy star documented some of the preparations for the Friday bash on her Instagram story, including her lavish floral arrangements.

“Oh my God, you guys,” she said as she filmed bouquets upon bouquets of roses filling up her driveway. “The party is tomorrow and we’re getting ready — 11,000-plus roses.”

The Bravo star also gave fans a glimpse at a customized cookie cake gifted to her by daughter Brielle Biermann, 21, adorned with pink, white and black frosting spelling out the words “Sugar T—s.”

“Brielle, you are hilarious,” said Zolciak-Biermann. “I call everybody ‘Sugar T—s’ and how fitting is this? I just can’t get over the fact that I’ll be 40 on Saturday.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 40th birthday party flowers Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram; Inset: Getty

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's birthday cookie cake Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Zolciak-Biermann also gushed about the party on Twitter.

“Overwhelmed with emotions!” she wrote. “Watching my house transform, my family and friends come together to get everything perfect I’m so grateful.”

Overwhelmed with emotions! Watching my house transform, my family and friends come together to get eveything perfect I’m so grateful 🙏🏼😭 — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) May 17, 2018

And those aren’t the only flowers the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has shown off on social media recently. For Mother’s Day, her husband Kroy Biermann and their six kids (Brielle, Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4) surprised Mom with a massive heart-shaped floral arrangement.

“My amazing hubby and incredible kids brought me to tears today!” she captioned a photo of the gift on Instagram.

“We walked in the door from baseball this morning and this was sitting in my foyer! I am so blessed and grateful and I often dreamed of having what I have today. My relationship with my hubby/kids is my top priority and Always has been … and always will be. I love you … Thank you for always making me feel like a Queen (This is over 5 ft. tall).”