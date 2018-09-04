Kim Richards's Boyfriend Wynn Katz Says She's 'Not Sexy Enough for Me' on Marriage Boot Camp

Kim Richards and Wynn Katz are facing some uncomfortable truths about their relationship.

On the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, and boyfriend Katz are surprised to find their personal issues aired to the group right off the bat.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive look at the show, Katz makes a hurtful confession. “I do date mostly younger women,” Katz says. “I want to go out with some hot babe, you know? But she prefers not to be. She’s not sexy enough for me. I need more.”

Richards tells Katz, “I’m just classy. You want a wh—? Go get one.”

Katz cuts right to the heart of the problem: “What she wants is a serious relationship leading to marriage,” he says. “So it is basically, s— or get off the pot.”

Richards has her own analysis: “He hasn’t really grown up. He’s an adult child.”

Matters take a turn for the serious when Richards has to decode the meaning of her corsage, which includes a pink suitcase among the flowers. “I know it’s Monty,” she says as she tears up. “I got married young. I found out he was cheating. We got divorced. But he stayed my best friend. That fairy tale stayed.”

Richards and Monty Brinson, who shared daughter Brooke Wiederhorn, were married from 1985 to 1988. Richards took care of Brinson in his final years before he died of cancer in 2016.

“Kim is devastated,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Richards opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her little-known six-year relationship with Katz in August. “I guess we just kind of do our own thing. We just managed to keep it kind of private,” Richards said.

Richards told the outlet that she and Katz agreed to appear on Marriage Boot Camp because they “really wanted to see where it went.”

“I think we were kind of stuck and stagnant, and I felt like doing Marriage Boot Camp would push us along,” she explained. “And we were stuck in a few areas, and I thought that maybe this would be the final, you know. There were a lot of areas that we weren’t really moving forward in, and so I thought that this would be, this would be it, you know?”

Richards exclusively told PEOPLE in August that she feels good about her where she is at the moment. “Right now, I’m really at a peaceful place in my life, being a mom and a grandmother,” she said. “It’s just so amazing for me. I like not having the negativity, being at peace, waking up in the morning and going to watch my grandson or having him for a week. I’m super grateful for that.”

Richards and Katz are not the only couple butting heads on Marriage Boot Camp — in another exclusive PEOPLE sneak peek, Desiree Hartsock Siegfried says of husband Chris Siegfried, “I settled for Chris.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premieres Friday, September 7, at 9/8c.