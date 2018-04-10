Kim Richards Settles Dog Bite Lawsuit with Former Assistant

Kim Richards and her former assistant are no longer in a legal battle over a personal injury lawsuit.

According to a notice of settlement filed on Friday and obtained by The Blast on Monday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, has reached an undisclosed agreement with Paige Sanderson, who Richards’ dog Kingsley allegedly bit on April 9, 2016.

In Sanderson’s lawsuit, originally filed on July 7, 2016, she alleged the dog “lunged at her, bit and held on to her lower abdomen and crotch, tearing off her leggings and underwear and ripping out portions of flesh” when she visited Kim’s home, owned by her sister Kyle Richards. Sanderson was seeking money for “emotional distress, cosmetic surgery and medical bills.”

Kim adopted Kingsley — a male pit bull — as a puppy in 2013; he lived with her, her late ex-husband Monty Brinson and her children at a Sherman Oaks, California, property.

On Wednesday, two days before the settlement, Sanderson, who worked for Kim from 2013-15, filed documents for a motion to allow an inspection of Kyle’s home where the attack allegedly occurred, according to The Blast.

The settlement comes a month after Kyle requested to be removed from the lawsuit.

In the suit, Kyle stated that she “has no relationship” with Sanderson and only met her once at a party at Kim’s house in 2014. Also, Kyle was “neither aware that Kingsley had returned to Kim Richards custody, nor present at the [property].”

Kingsley is the same pit bull that attacked Kim’s niece Alexia Umansky, Kyle’s second child, in November 2014, and was a much-talked-about storyline in season 5. Umanksy, now 21, underwent reconstructive surgery and physical therapy after the incident.

Meanwhile, Kim is facing another obstacle with the law.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the mother of four allegedly owes over $118,000 to the state of California in unpaid taxes.