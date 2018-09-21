Kim Richards Hasn't Had Sex with Her Boyfriend of 6 Years: 'I Don't See a Future with Him'

Kim Richards is opening up about her sex life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her longtime boyfriend, Wynn Katz, star on this season’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — and make some shocking confessions.

“We haven’t had sex yet,” Richards, 54, reveals about herself and Katz, who she’s been dating for six years, in Entertainment Tonight‘s clip of Friday’s episode.

“I don’t know if we can be intimate together,” she admits during a group exercise.

When Richards is asked what her fear with Katz is, she poses a question to him: “Are you sexually attracted to me?”

But perhaps more shocking than her reveal is his response. “No,” Katz says.

“What Wynn said, that just made me feel terrible. I don’t see a future with Wynn right now,” she explains.

Although Katz’s confession was a sting to Richards, he attempts to clear the air on why he’s feeling these emotions.

“I really feel you’re not attracted to me,” he explains. “When I kiss you, really kiss you or touch you, I don’t feel any reaction back.”

What does this mean about the future of their relationship? In Richards’ eyes, it may be nearing the end.

“You can’t really have a relationship,” she says, “so that’s probably where we stand right now.”

The reveal comes weeks after Katz made a hurtful confession about his taste in women.

“I do date mostly younger women,” he said. “I want to go out with some hot babe, you know? But she prefers not to be. She’s not sexy enough for me. I need more.”

Richards told Katz, “I’m just classy. You want a wh—? Go get one.”

He cut right to the heart of the problem: “What she wants is a serious relationship leading to marriage. So it is basically, s— or get off the pot.”

But Richards had her own analysis: “He hasn’t really grown up. He’s an adult child.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.