Kim Richards Says She's at a 'Peaceful Place' in Life and Reveals Whether She'd Return to RHOBH

With a challenging few years behind her, Kim Richards is finally in a good place.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming season premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, in which she’ll expose some of the most intimate problems in her relationship with her now ex-boyfriend Wynn Katz.

So now that she’s back on TV, can we expect her to return to the Housewives franchise?

“Right now, I’m really at a peaceful place in my life, being a mom and a grandmother,” Richards, 53, told PEOPLE. “It’s just so amazing for me. I like not having the negativity, being at peace, waking up in the morning and going to watch my grandson or having him for a week. I’m super grateful for that.”

Richards’ grandchild, 20-month-old Hucksley — the son of her daughter Brooke Wiederhorn, 32 — really is the apple of her eye.

“He’s super outgoing, animated, super lovable, calls me Nana,” she said proudly. “I bought him a set of Safari animals, like 72 Safari animals. I can say, ‘Where’s the platypus,’ and he’ll know where the platypus is at. He knows every animal, and I’m not just saying this because he’s my grandson, but he’s so smart.”

“He sings and he loves to dance,” she added. “We put him in the car seat and he immediately wants the radio [on]. He makes these faces, he loves music. He’s just extremely loving and a happy baby, doesn’t cry a lot.”

Richards said her happiness in her life is also due to choosing not to return to the RHOBH, for now.

“I didn’t say that I wouldn’t [come back], I’m just saying I don’t miss the drama and arguing,” she said. “But who’s to say that we couldn’t go on and stir up a little something. It does feel good to leave it at that. The season before, going on here and there a little bit was okay. Last year when they called, I was just like, ‘Yeah, no.’ ”

Nevertheless, Richards is supportive of any new recruits on the show, including Denise Richards.

“I don’t know her, I’ve just seen her, but I felt like, ‘Okay, so I didn’t come back, so [bring on] another Richards. Add it to the list,’ ” she joked, adding: “I think she’s beautiful and I wish them all the luck.”

While Richards has addressed her battle with sobriety quite publicly in the past, she says she’s keeping that aspect of her life more private these days.

“I feel like I was so open about it and it just kind of — it really is not for anybody else but for me,” she said. “It’s just something I don’t discuss any longer. I’m happy in my life and I just feel like even when you go to meetings, it’s an anonymous program for a reason.”

And not only is Richards happy with her own life, but she’s also incredibly proud of her kids’ choices.

“I trust my children’s judgment. Right now, every one of my kids has somebody amazing in their lives,” she said. “I think that also has a lot to do with why I’m so happy today. All my children, they all have amazing significant others. When your kids are happy, that makes a mother very happy.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premieres Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.