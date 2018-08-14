Kim Richards Ordered to Pay $266K in Dog Bite Lawsuit After Skipping Court: Report

Kim Richards‘ dog has landed her in some legal trouble — again.

Months after reaching a settlement in one lawsuit over her pit bull, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has reportedly been ordered to pay $266,000 in a second legal dispute involving the animal.

The Blast reports that back in 2015, Richards was sued by a woman named Kelly Crossley, who alleged that Richards’ dog Kingsley viciously bit her. Crossley, who sued seeking unspecified damages, reportedly claimed to have suffered bodily injuries from the alleged incident, including permanent scarring along with mental, physical and nervous pain and suffering.

According to The Blast, Richards never responded to the lawsuit or showed up to court, and on Aug. 7, the judge in the case granted a default judgment against Richards in the amount of $266,092.39, along with costs in the amount of $865.

A rep for Richards has not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle Richards Reveals Why Kim Won’t Be Returning to RHOBH

Richards was previously sued by her former assistant Paige Sanderson, who alleged that Kingsley bit her in 2016. According to documents obtained by The Blast, they reached an undisclosed settlement in April.

Richards adopted Kingsley, a male pit bull, as a puppy in 2013. In 2014, Kingsley attacked Richards’ niece Alexia Umansky. The incident was covered on season 5 of RHOBH and Umanksy, now 22, underwent reconstructive surgery and physical therapy.