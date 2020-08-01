In May of last year, it was announced that the beloved medical drama had been renewed through season 17

Kim Raver, Kevin McKidd and Camilla Luddington Sign on for 3 More Seasons of Grey's Anatomy : Report

Grey's Anatomy stars Kim Raver, Kevin McKidd and Camilla Luddington have signed on for three more seasons of the beloved medical drama.

The actors, whose contracts were all up at the end of season 16, have signed new multi-year agreements, Deadline reported on Friday.

The contacts are reportedly for three years — should ABC and Grey's Anatomy producer ABC Studios extend the Shonda Rhimes series past season 17.

In May of last year, it was announced that the show had been renewed through season 17.

According to Deadline, Raver, McKidd and Luddington will also receive a significant salary increase.

A rep for ABC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Raver, 51, plays Dr. Teddy Atlman while McKidd, 46, portrays Dr. Owen Hunt.

Luddington, who joined the cast in 2012, plays Dr. Jo Wilson.

Their new contracts come as the show's star Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey) is in the midst of negotiating a new contract as hers will expire at the end of season 17, Deadline reported.

For the upcoming season, fans will not only see familiar faces, but will also see familiar stories.

Earlier this month, Grey's executive producer Krista Vernoff revealed the show will tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in season 17.

"We're going to address this pandemic for sure," Vernoff said of the upcoming season during an interview with the Television Academy. "There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes."

During the "Quaranstreaming: Comfort TV That Keeps Us Going" panel, which Vernoff attended along with Grey's stars Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) and McKidd, she explains that the show's writers have already been in meetings with real-life doctors about the pandemic.

"Every year, we have doctors come and tell us their stories, and usually they’re telling their funniest or craziest stories," Vernoff explained of the show's writing process.

This year, however, listening to the doctor's stories was different.

"It has felt more like therapy," she said in the panel interview. "The doctors come in and we’re the first people they’re talking to about these types of experiences they’re having. They are literally shaking and trying not to cry, they’re pale, and they’re talking about it as war — a war that they were not trained for."

"That’s been one of our big conversations about Owen [Hunt], is that he’s actually trained for this in a way that most of the other doctors aren’t," she teased of the storyline.