Kim Raver Hints Her Return to Grey's Anatomy for Season 19: 'There Are Still Stories to Be Told'

These days, Kim Raver has a lot on her plate... and on her mind!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, ahead of her upcoming film Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story, the Grey's Anatomy star opens up about that explosive finale, what's in store for next season and whether or not she'll be heading back to Grey Sloan Memorial in the fall.

"Season 19 is going to be insane," says Raver, 53, who has portrayed Dr. Teddy Altman for eight seasons. "It's like the bomb exploding and what is the fallout going to be? What show can pull off 19 years?"

"I think that's real credit to Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen and Shonda Rhimes, and all of the writers," she continues. "That's a really hard thing to do. To do that finale she did and to pull that off after all these seasons, of everyone going, 'Wait, what is happening?'"

Last month on the show, Teddy, her husband Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and their two kids had to flee after it was discovered that Owen illegally gave pills to veterans as a form of assisted suicide. They were last seen on an airplane as a foursome in first class.

So the big question is: will Teddy and Owen return?

"I mean, look, I hope that's not the way we're ending it," says Raver. "There is still a lot to be told with these two."

"But you never know," she adds. "You have to keep everyone sort of wanting to tune in at the end of September. I just think there are still stories to be told."

Until then, Raver has been staying busy behind the camera. She and her husband Manu Boyer executive produced Lifetime's upcoming film, Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story.

The film, which is based on a true story, tells the shocking tale of fertility nurse Melanie McGuire (Candace King) who killed and dismembered her ex-Navy husband Bill (Michael Roark).

"We've partnered on several films together," Raver, who made her directorial debut on the Lifetime movie Tempting Fate in 2019, says of working alongside Boyer. "My husband and I work so well together and maybe it's because we've been together over 20 years."

"I feel like we bring out the best sides in one another," she notes. "And I just feel so lucky to have his expertise."

"He comes from filmmaking. He started as a documentary filmmaker and then films. And so the way we approach our work is such in collaboration," she adds. "And I feel like he respects my best qualities and I look for him and his best qualities. We really compliment each other in our work process. And I love it. People are always like, 'You're working together? Is that okay?' And I love it. I wouldn't want to be with anyone else but my husband for all those long hours. It's great."