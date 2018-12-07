Kim Possible Is Back in Action! Watch the Trailer for Disney Channel's Live-Action Reboot

It’s mission time.

The trailer for Disney Channel’s upcoming original movie Kim Possible, a live-action spin on the animated series that aired on the same channel from 2002-2007, is here and packed with action.

“So a few years ago, I accidentally received a distress call,” Kim (newcomer Sadie Stanley) says in the trailer. “I was done with my homework, so I answered it. Now, well, I save the world.”

No word on whether the teen spy is still reachable by beeper or pager.

The new movie follows Kim and best friend Ron Stoppable (The Goldbergs‘ Sian Giambrone) as they start school at Middleton High. Their high school experience doesn’t get off to the best start, but it begins to turn around when they meet and befriend Athena (Ciara Wilson), a new classmate and Kim Possible super-fan. But here’s the drama: The newest member of Team Possible starts to eclipse Kim — just as the nefarious Drakken (Todd Stashwick) and Shego (Taylor Ortega) resurface in Middleton.

Disney Channel

Kim Possible also stars Alyson Hannigan as Kim’s mom, Dr. Ann Possible; Connie Ray as Kim’s grandmother, Nana Possible; Issac Ryan Brown as tech genius Wade; and Erika Tham as Kim’s childhood frenemy, Bonnie Rockwaller.

In addition, two alums of the animated series will appear in the live-action movie: Christy Carlson Romano, who voiced Kim Possible, makes a cameo, and Patton Oswalt reprises his role as Professor Dementor.

The movie was written by Josh Cagan (The Duff) and Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle (Big Hero 6: The Series, The Penguins of Madagascar). McCorkle, Schooley and Zanne Devine (I, Tonya; Easy A) serve as executive producers. Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky (Disney XD’s MECH X-4) co-directed and co-produced.

Kim Possible premieres Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. That night’s programming will also include a first look at the new eight-part miniseries Fast Layne.