Kim, Kourtney & Khloé Kardashian Party with Kendall & Kylie Jenner for Larsa Pippen's Birthday

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters spent a rare night out together in Los Angeles to celebrate the birthday of family friend Larsa Pippen.

Pippen, who will turn 45 next week, brought her star-studded crew to Craig’s in West Hollywood Saturday.

Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner all came out in support of Pippen, snapping selfies with each other and chatting up club-goers.

“All sisters in the same club is rare,” Kim, 38, wrote on her Instagram Story after quizzing each of her friends on which KKW Beauty Body Foundation shade they were wearing that night.

The KKW Beauty mogul also shared a short video that showed her, Khloé, Kendall, 23, and Kylie posing for a quick shot together.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim wore a form-fitting, long-sleeved electric green minidress with a pattern of swirling yellow lines, while Khloé, 35, opted for a sexy black leather minidress with straps.

Kylie, 21, chose a long-sleeved, skin-tight red minidress, and Kourtney, 40, was dressed in a lingerie-inspired lilac-colored minidress with black lace trim. Kendall, meanwhile, wore a black minidress with black boots and small, rectangular sunglasses.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Stassie Karanikolaou BACKGRID

Though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars are rarely spotted out altogether, Kim, Kourtney, Kylie and Khloé did enjoy dinner back in March, making sure to pose for a sister selfie in the restaurant’s bathroom.

Meanwhile, Pippen’s birthday outing comes days after Khloé’s 35th birthday, which she celebrated on Thursday with a pink-themed party.

The bash featured appearances from all four of her sisters, plus her 14-month-old daughter True, and even had a mechanical bull.

Image zoom True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian Khloe Kardashian Instagram

The extensive food options featured personalized cocktails, grilled cheese with pink cheese inside, and a lineup of pink-glazed donuts that spelled out “Happy F-ing Anniversary of Perfection.”

The two-part season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which has focused on Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and its fallout, airs Sunday.

In a sneak peek, Khloé gets emotional as she and Kim discuss the backlash she faced after blaming Jordyn Woods for hooking up with Thompson.

“I would never blame solely one person for that, there’s a multitude of things,” she says. “Even though Jordyn played a part, I do feel bad if anyone would think I was putting the sole blame on her. Because that’s not the truth, and I only like to speak my truth.”