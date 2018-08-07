Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian 'Get in Tiffs All the Time,' Source Says: 'They're Fine!'

The Kardashian sisters made headlines for their explosive fight on the season premiere of Keeping Up — but according to a source, they’re doing just fine.

“Kim, Khloé and Kourtney get in tiffs all the time,” the source tells PEOPLE. “This is nothing new. Kim has been on the outs with Kourtney and Khloé before, but right now, Khloé and Kim are on the same wavelength. They both have new babies and they have a lot in common and a lot to share.”

Kim, 37, welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, with husband Kanye West on Jan. 15; Khloé, 33, welcomed her first child, daughter True, with Tristan Thompson on April 12.

Meanwhile, Kourtney, 39, “is much more private than they are and sometimes removes herself from the family stuff,” the source explains.

“But this is isn’t some major feud,” the source adds. “These sisters have always been able to dish it out and take it. And yes, of course they know the arguments and fights make for good TV. But they’re fine!”

A second source tells PEOPLE that while Kim and Khloé have indeed been spending more time together than they used to, the dust has settled and there was no major rift between the three sisters.

On Sunday’s episode, Kim and Khloé confronted their older sister about her “attitude” problem after she refused to be accommodating while scheduling a family photo shoot, with Kim labeling Kourtney as “the least exciting to look at.” Kourtney broke down and put her “f—ing bitch family” on blast.

“You guys just have really different values than me,” she said. “I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough — more than I would like to. What’s natural to me is being a mother. And I don’t expect everyone to have the same interests.”

“All everyone f—ing says is, ‘What’s your job?’ ” she continued. “If I had enough money, I wouldn’t work. I wouldn’t do the show. I would be a full time mom. That’s what I want to do. The guilt I carry every day from not being at home when they get in from school, not doing homework — my kids suffer. Honestly, it’s like, we have a disgusting family. I’m ashamed to be a part of [it]. It’s just gross.”

Kourtney recently told PEOPLE that the confrontation was “probably our craziest fight that we’ve ever had.”

“I was definitely on a journey of just really working on myself,” she said. “I think I’ve always been the sister who would just tell them like it is, or if they said something to me, I’d just break them right down the fastest and make them upset and now I’ve been working on being more in touch with my feelings.”

“I think I just couldn’t take it anymore,” she added. “I felt like we needed to make a change and not be so critical. We’ve always been a family who will do anything for each other and we know that at the end of the day, but sometimes there’s criticism and I felt not good hanging out with them everyday and I couldn’t take it anymore. So you’ll see in the season how it plays out.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!