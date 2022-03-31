Khloé, Kourtney, Kim Kardashian Get Candid About Their Relationships in Robin Roberts Interview Special

The Kardashian siblings, as well as mom Kris Jenner, will sit down with Robin Roberts to talk about their lives in the spotlight and their upcoming Hulu series

The Kardashians are holding nothing back.

The ABC primetime special, which airs on April 6, will see the famous family addressing many of the burning questions that have been surrounding their personal lives as of late.

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the trailer for the interview, in which Roberts asks the women questions about their relationships, including Kim's blossoming romance with comedian Pete Davidson and her co-parenting style with ex-husband Kanye West as well as Kourtney's engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and the status of Khloé's relationship with ex Tristan Thompson.

"Tristan, where do things stand? How are you doing?" Roberts asks Khloé, 37, about the NBA player, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Robin Roberts | Credit: Courtesy ABC

Speaking to Kourtney, Roberts says in the clip, "Congratulations on your engagement. How did this happen? He was your friend, Travis, and now you all can't keep your hands off of one another."

"Yeah, can you believe it?" Kourtney, 42, happily responds.

In her conversation with Kim, Roberts asks the KKW Beauty mogul, "How have you leaned on your family through your divorce with Kanye?"

At another point, Kim, 41, tells Roberts, "It's hard to live your life on a reality show and then say I want certain things to be private," later adding that she "absolutely" feels like she still has to fight for others' respect.

Kris Jenner Kris Jenner and Robin Roberts | Credit: Courtesy ABC

The group will also talk about what to expect from their new Hulu series and how they've developed a multi-billionaire dollar brand through their respective businesses.

Things even get emotional, with momager Kris, 66, tearing up at one point during the interview. "Don't make me cry," she tells Roberts.

Overall, the interview is sure to be a memorable — and unscripted — one.

"You can not make this stuff up!" Roberts jokes to Kim, to which the mother of four responds back,

"You couldn't write this stuff if it was a sitcom!"

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian From left: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian | Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

After wrapping KUTWK in June 2021, The Kardashians began filming, with cameras picking up right where the family left off. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner will also appear in the series.

In February, Hulu released the first official trailer for The Kardashians, which included footage of Kim preparing to host Saturday Night Live and highlights from Kourtney's engagement to Barker in October.

"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives," a synopsis for the show reads. "Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

ABC News' primetime special with Roberts and the Kardashians airs on April 6 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.