Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate Labor Day Together with Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid

The KarJenner sisters are celebrating Labor Day with a family barbeque!

Dressed in colorful bikinis, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kendall Jenner shared their holiday festivities with their fans and followers on social media Monday.

Newly single Kourtney, 39, showed off the guacamole dish that she made while helping out in the kitchen, wearing a white swimsuit top and color coordinated pants. Close by was Kendall, 22, sporting a red bikini, and Kim, 37, wore a cream-hued ensemble.

The group spent their day watermelon tasting, playing beer pong, sunbathing and even having a model-on-model food fight!

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Missing from the celebrations was Khloé Kardashian, who has been spending family time with momager Kris Jenner, NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their 4-month-old daughter True.

Kylie Jenner was also not seen at the party but was in Malibu the night before on a date with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott,

Kendall Jenner Jordyn Woods/Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians siblings were joined by famous friends Luka Sabbat, hairstylist Jen Atkin and Bella Hadid, whose brother Anwar was spotted hanging out with Kendall at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on Saturday.

“Kendall’s spending time with Anwar. She obviously likes him, but both nights they were with a group of friends. She wasn’t affectionate with Anwar,” a source told PEOPLE.

Kim Kardashian Luka Sabbat/Instagram

Saturday’s outing comes after Jenner and Anwar, 19, were caught making out at a CFDA Awards afterparty in New York City in June — around the same time she struck up a romance with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons.

Meanwhile, the Labor Day event was on the same day the KKW Beauty mogul shut down speculation that she once had a romantic relationship with rapper Drake.

Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“Never happened. End of story,” the mother of three wrote on Instagram, in response to a video shared by The Shade Room in which DJ Akademiks and Nick Cannon speculated that the pair’s past relationship was the source of a feud between Drake and Kanye West.

Fans have previously speculated that Kim is the “Kiki” named in Drake’s popular song “In My Feelings,” as she has long gone by that nickname.

Kendall Jenner Luka Sabbat/Instagram

Over the weekend, a theory went viral on Twitter positing that Drake’s verse on Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott’s song “SICKO MODE” — “I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price” — could be a reference to how close he lives to the Wests’ mansion.