Kourtney Kardashian Remembers Late Father Robert on Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss Him So Much'

The Kardashian sisters are honoring their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., on the 16th anniversary of his death.

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West commemorated their late father with a throwback photos from their childhood.

“I miss him so much doesn’t begin to describe it,” Kourtney, 40, captioned a shot of herself as a young girl dressed in pink overalls while being held by Robert Sr.

Kim, who is following in Robert’s footsteps by pursuing a career in law, also shared an adorable photo of herself and one of her sisters as children, each giving their dad a kiss on the cheek.

“Miss you dad. Can’t believe today would be 16 years since you went to heaven,” she wrote.

Khloé Kardashian commented on Kim’s throwback shot, “This is such a beautiful photo! I miss him every day!”

Robert Sr., who was married to Kris Jenner from 1978–1991, was a businessman and attorney. He became a household name when he helped defend friend O.J. Simpson during his infamous 1994 murder trial.

Image zoom VINCE BUCCI/AFP/Getty

Robert was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003, and died less than eight weeks later, at age 59, on Sept. 30, 2003.

In April, Kim revealed in an interview with Vogue that she’s studying to become a lawyer and cited her father’s work in the Simpson trial as what sparked her interest in the subject.

“On the weekends they used our home as an office, with Johnnie Cochran and Bob Shapiro,” she recalled. “My dad had a library, and when you pushed on this wall there was this whole hidden closet room, with all of his O.J. evidence books. On weekends I would always snoop and look through. I was really nosy about the forensics.”