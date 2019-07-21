Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Fight Over Their Daughters' Joint Birthday Party in New KUWTK Teaser

North West and Penelope Disick‘s epic Candy Land-themed party appeared to go off without a hitch last month — but it turns out there was some behind-the-scenes drama between moms Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian.

In a new teaser for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney — known for her organic and healthy diet — and Kim argue over what kind of sweet treats they want to include at their daughters’ bash.

The clip begins with Kim and Khloé Kardashian arriving at Kourtney’s house, where they find a glass jar filled with candy.

“Oh my god, call the police, there’s candy in here!” Kim, 38, exclaims jokingly. “What are we gonna do?”

Kourtney, 40, then notes that the jar is her “only hidden stash of candy” and asks her sisters, “Don’t you just feel it when you eat that, that it like sucks the life and youthfulness out of your skin?”

“No, it makes me feel like a kid inside,” Kim responds.

As the pair begins to discuss plans for their daughters’ joint birthday party, Kourtney says that she wants to serve “candies that are not disgusting and filled with chemicals.”

“Show me some,” Kim replies skeptically, adding, “It’s a Candy Land-themed party! That’s what the party is about. Candy Land. It’s not f—ing Gluten Free Land over here.”

Kourtney doubles down on her request, saying, “We need to have some healthy options.”

“Then change the theme of the party,” Kim suggests, as Kourtney responds, “Then you do your party and I’ll do my party.”

“Perfect,” Kim replies. “That’s exactly what we’ll do.”

The sisters eventually ended up co-hosting the Candy Land-themed party, which was held last month at Kourtney’s house.

North, 6, and Penelope, 7, frolicked among a colorful sweets explosion in the reality star’s backyard, wearing coordinating rainbow outfits and indulging in a variety of treats. Details of the party were explained in a recent post on Kourtney’s lifestyle website Poosh.

“In Kourt’s backyard, a massive rainbow pathway led to the Candy Castle: a life-size gingerbread house that was filled floor-to-ceiling with candy from Sugar Factory,” the post shared. “Kids could fill reusable bags to the brim with peach rings, gummy bears, sugar tape — you name it.”

Image zoom Penelope Disick and North West Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

Other details at the sunny outdoor soirée included tons of colorful balloons, a Dragon’s Breath dessert (complete with smoky liquid nitrogen!) from Supercool Creamery, a lunch spread from Bludso’s Bar & Que, a “candy bounce house,” face painting and even a station where kids could design their own “candy sunglasses” courtesy of Gap Kids.

“A lollipop road paved the way to a candy costume playhouse, where kids could dress up as their favorite piece of candy,” the post explained of another unique touch.

On her Instagram Story — which included a clip of momager Kris Jenner holding 18-month-old granddaughter Chicago in her arms — Kim told her followers, “Candy Land is the theme of today, guys, for North’s party.”

Kourtney also shared party footage on her Instagram Story, displaying the balloon-filled entrance of her home. “Welcome to Candyland,” the Poosh founder captioned the videos.

Penelope’s dad Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie could be also be seen in attendance, as well as the girls’ aunt Khloé.

