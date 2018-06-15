Four out of five KarJenner sisters made the cut for this year’s Maxim Hot 100 list.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian along with younger siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner were recognized but noticeably left out was the eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The KKW Beauty mogul, 37, was selected in the “Power Players” category for her influence on social media and the beauty industry as well as her impact through television and magazine covers. (She did win the inaugural Influencer Award at this year’s CFDA Awards.)

Kardashian West’s fellow honorees in the section are Meghan Markle, Amal Clooney, Ivanka Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

Meanwhile, Khloé, 33, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20, were included in the “Bombshells” category which highlighted supermodels and Insta-stars.

Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Khloé, who gave birth to daughter True in April, was acknowledged for her entrepreneurial endeavors with her Good American denim line while Kendall was commended for her modeling career, after all, she was named the world’s highest-earning model, beating Gisele Bündchen for the first time since 2002.

Of course, Kylie, who gave birth to daughter Stormi in February, was acclaimed for her namesake cosmetics brand. It has been estimated that the new mom will bring in a billion dollars by the time she turns 25.

Though Scott Disick‘s ex and mother of his three children did not make the list, his current girlfriend Sofia Richie did.

“The past year has been amazing for me. I can honestly say it’s been one of the happiest times of my life,” the 19-year-old model told Maxim of the honor.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian always thought Richie was “too young” for Disick, but recognized that the daughter of Lionel Richie helped keep Disick on a healthy path.

“Sofia was a good influence on Scott. Since she has been around, he has been drinking less and acting more like an adult,” the source said. “The kids are all very happy that Scott is around and Kourtney would hate for that to change.”